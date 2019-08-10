BeiGene Ltd. (BGNE) and Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) and Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeiGene Ltd. 130 32.35 N/A -12.75 0.00 Realm Therapeutics Plc 3 46.93 N/A -2.92 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of BeiGene Ltd. and Realm Therapeutics Plc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us BeiGene Ltd. and Realm Therapeutics Plc’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeiGene Ltd. 0.00% -45.1% -34.7% Realm Therapeutics Plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

BeiGene Ltd. and Realm Therapeutics Plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 82.7% and 46.35%. BeiGene Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Insiders Comparatively, held 31.1% of Realm Therapeutics Plc shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BeiGene Ltd. 6.47% 8.11% 8.84% 8.56% -22.42% -2.08% Realm Therapeutics Plc -7.35% -10.71% -32.98% 4.17% 0% 35.14%

For the past year BeiGene Ltd. had bearish trend while Realm Therapeutics Plc had bullish trend.

Summary

Realm Therapeutics Plc beats on 5 of the 7 factors BeiGene Ltd.

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.

Realm Therapeutics Plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases in adults and children. Its product pipeline includes PRO22, a topical gel, which is conducting initial Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. The company was formerly known as PuriCore plc and changed its name to Realm Therapeutics Plc in December 2016. Realm Therapeutics Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.