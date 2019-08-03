BeiGene Ltd. (BGNE) and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Contrasting side by side

BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeiGene Ltd. 130 33.77 N/A -12.75 0.00 Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeiGene Ltd. 0.00% -45.1% -34.7% Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0.00% -216.9% -98.6%

Volatility & Risk

BeiGene Ltd. has a 1.04 beta, while its volatility is 4.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has beta of 2.05 which is 105.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of BeiGene Ltd. is 7.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.5. The Current Ratio of rival Oncolytics Biotech Inc. is 3.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.4. BeiGene Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 82.7% of BeiGene Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 2.5% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of BeiGene Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has 1.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BeiGene Ltd. 6.47% 8.11% 8.84% 8.56% -22.42% -2.08% Oncolytics Biotech Inc. -17.28% -20.71% -30.21% -31.63% -71.79% -25.97%

For the past year BeiGene Ltd. has stronger performance than Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Summary

BeiGene Ltd. beats Oncolytics Biotech Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.