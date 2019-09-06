BeiGene Ltd. (BGNE) and Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) and Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeiGene Ltd. 131 18.10 N/A -12.75 0.00 Novavax Inc. 9 6.23 N/A -9.39 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeiGene Ltd. 0.00% -45.1% -34.7% Novavax Inc. 0.00% 136.3% -75.2%

Risk and Volatility

BeiGene Ltd.’s volatility measures that it’s 4.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.04 beta. Competitively, Novavax Inc.’s 118.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.18 beta.

Liquidity

BeiGene Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.5 and 7.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Novavax Inc. are 3.9 and 3.9 respectively. BeiGene Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Novavax Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

BeiGene Ltd. and Novavax Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BeiGene Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Novavax Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

$205.5 is BeiGene Ltd.’s average price target while its potential upside is 56.83%. Novavax Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $1.25 average price target and a -76.42% potential downside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, BeiGene Ltd. is looking more favorable than Novavax Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

BeiGene Ltd. and Novavax Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 82.7% and 30.7%. About 0.1% of BeiGene Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.3% are Novavax Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BeiGene Ltd. 6.47% 8.11% 8.84% 8.56% -22.42% -2.08% Novavax Inc. -6.91% -24.12% -58.12% -90.55% -81.74% -88.29%

For the past year BeiGene Ltd. was less bearish than Novavax Inc.

Summary

BeiGene Ltd. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Novavax Inc.

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.