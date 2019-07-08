BeiGene Ltd. (BGNE) and Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) and Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeiGene Ltd. 131 30.76 N/A -11.97 0.00 Neurotrope Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for BeiGene Ltd. and Neurotrope Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us BeiGene Ltd. and Neurotrope Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeiGene Ltd. 0.00% -45.1% -34.7% Neurotrope Inc. 0.00% -77.2% -70.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of BeiGene Ltd. is 7.5 while its Current Ratio is 7.5. Meanwhile, Neurotrope Inc. has a Current Ratio of 23.1 while its Quick Ratio is 23.1. Neurotrope Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than BeiGene Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 88.5% of BeiGene Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 13.4% of Neurotrope Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.5% of BeiGene Ltd. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 18.97% of Neurotrope Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BeiGene Ltd. 13.57% 3.84% -1.46% 10.06% -28.65% -4.86% Neurotrope Inc. 2.4% 27.87% 70.99% 4.02% -19.44% 103.08%

For the past year BeiGene Ltd. had bearish trend while Neurotrope Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors BeiGene Ltd. beats Neurotrope Inc.

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.

Neurotrope, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic and diagnostic technologies in the field of neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bryostatin-1, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, which is in a Phase II trial for the treatment of moderate to severe AlzheimerÂ’s dementia, as well as in preclinical studies as a treatment for Fragile X Syndrome, Niemann-Pick Type C disease, and Rett Syndrome. It has a license agreement with the Leland Stanford Junior University to sublicense Bryologs that are structural derivatives of Bryostatin for use in the treatment of central nervous system disorders, lysosomal storage diseases, stroke, cardioprotection, and traumatic brain injury; and technology license and services agreement with Cognitive Research Enterprises, Inc. and its affiliate, NRV II, LLC. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.