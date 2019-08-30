BeiGene Ltd. (BGNE) and Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) and Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeiGene Ltd. 131 19.29 N/A -12.75 0.00 Myovant Sciences Ltd. 15 0.00 N/A -4.08 0.00

Demonstrates BeiGene Ltd. and Myovant Sciences Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us BeiGene Ltd. and Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeiGene Ltd. 0.00% -45.1% -34.7% Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -590.4% -157%

Liquidity

BeiGene Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 7.5 and a Quick Ratio of 7.5. Competitively, Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 and has 2.3 Quick Ratio. BeiGene Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for BeiGene Ltd. and Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BeiGene Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00

$205.5 is BeiGene Ltd.’s average price target while its potential upside is 43.63%. Competitively Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a consensus price target of $23.67, with potential upside of 190.43%. The information presented earlier suggests that Myovant Sciences Ltd. looks more robust than BeiGene Ltd. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

BeiGene Ltd. and Myovant Sciences Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 82.7% and 33.4%. BeiGene Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 56.5% of Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BeiGene Ltd. 6.47% 8.11% 8.84% 8.56% -22.42% -2.08% Myovant Sciences Ltd. -9.21% -18.18% -59.09% -61.14% -63.47% -56.12%

For the past year BeiGene Ltd. has stronger performance than Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Summary

BeiGene Ltd. beats Myovant Sciences Ltd. on 6 of the 8 factors.

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for womenÂ’s health and endocrine diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist, for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer. It is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin agonist, for the treatment of female infertility as part of the hormonal preparation used in assisted reproduction. The company was formerly known as Roivant Endocrinology Ltd. and changed its name to Myovant Sciences Ltd. in May 2016. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.