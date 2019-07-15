BeiGene Ltd. (BGNE) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) and its competitors on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.5% of BeiGene Ltd.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.97% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand BeiGene Ltd. has 0.5% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 7.90% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have BeiGene Ltd. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeiGene Ltd. 0.00% -45.10% -34.70% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting BeiGene Ltd. and its rivals’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio BeiGene Ltd. N/A 131 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for BeiGene Ltd. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BeiGene Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.85 2.69 2.84

With average target price of $179.25, BeiGene Ltd. has a potential upside of 45.22%. As a group, Biotechnology companies have a potential upside of 133.00%. Given BeiGene Ltd.’s stronger average rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BeiGene Ltd. is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of BeiGene Ltd. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BeiGene Ltd. 13.57% 3.84% -1.46% 10.06% -28.65% -4.86% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year BeiGene Ltd. has -4.86% weaker performance while BeiGene Ltd.’s rivals have 47.25% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BeiGene Ltd. are 7.5 and 7.5. Competitively, BeiGene Ltd.’s competitors have 6.99 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. BeiGene Ltd. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BeiGene Ltd.’s peers.

Dividends

BeiGene Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.