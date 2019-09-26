BeiGene Ltd. (BGNE) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

We are comparing BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) and its peers on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

BeiGene Ltd. has 82.7% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 53.20% institutional ownership for its peers. 0.1% of BeiGene Ltd. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.45% of all Biotechnology companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has BeiGene Ltd. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeiGene Ltd. 0.00% -45.10% -34.70% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing BeiGene Ltd. and its peers’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio BeiGene Ltd. N/A 130 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for BeiGene Ltd. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BeiGene Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.54 1.66 2.80

$170 is the average target price of BeiGene Ltd., with a potential upside of 30.27%. The potential upside of the rivals is 180.77%. By having stronger average rating and higher possible upside, BeiGene Ltd. make research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of BeiGene Ltd. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BeiGene Ltd. 6.47% 8.11% 8.84% 8.56% -22.42% -2.08% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year BeiGene Ltd. had bearish trend while BeiGene Ltd.’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BeiGene Ltd. are 7.5 and 7.5. Competitively, BeiGene Ltd.’s peers have 7.07 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. BeiGene Ltd. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BeiGene Ltd.’s rivals.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.04 shows that BeiGene Ltd. is 4.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, BeiGene Ltd.’s peers are 76.75% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.77 beta.

Dividends

BeiGene Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.