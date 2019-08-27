BeiGene Ltd. (BGNE) and Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) and Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeiGene Ltd. 131 20.05 N/A -12.75 0.00 Innoviva Inc. 14 4.32 N/A 3.37 3.52

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for BeiGene Ltd. and Innoviva Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeiGene Ltd. 0.00% -45.1% -34.7% Innoviva Inc. 0.00% 334.6% 74.3%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.04 beta means BeiGene Ltd.’s volatility is 4.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Innoviva Inc.’s 50.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.5 beta.

Liquidity

BeiGene Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 7.5 while its Quick Ratio is 7.5. On the competitive side is, Innoviva Inc. which has a 42.5 Current Ratio and a 42.5 Quick Ratio. Innoviva Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to BeiGene Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

BeiGene Ltd. and Innoviva Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BeiGene Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Innoviva Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of BeiGene Ltd. is $205.5, with potential upside of 44.55%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

BeiGene Ltd. and Innoviva Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 82.7% and 80.5%. Insiders owned 0.1% of BeiGene Ltd. shares. Competitively, Innoviva Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BeiGene Ltd. 6.47% 8.11% 8.84% 8.56% -22.42% -2.08% Innoviva Inc. -8.83% -18.35% -14.84% -34.8% -15.98% -31.92%

For the past year BeiGene Ltd. was less bearish than Innoviva Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Innoviva Inc. beats BeiGene Ltd.

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.

Innoviva, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI) and ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI). The company, under its the Long-Acting Beta2 Agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement and the strategic alliance agreement with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), is entitled to receive royalties on the sales of RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA; and a 15% of any future payments made by GSK under its agreements relating to the combination FF/UMEC/VI and the Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy and in combination with other therapeutically active components. It has LABA collaboration agreement with GSK to develop and commercialize once-daily LABA products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Theravance, Inc. and changed its name to Innoviva, Inc. in January 2016. Innoviva, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.