BeiGene Ltd. (BGNE) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BeiGene Ltd.
|130
|18.12
|N/A
|-12.75
|0.00
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-81.90
|0.00
Table 1 highlights BeiGene Ltd. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides BeiGene Ltd. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BeiGene Ltd.
|0.00%
|-45.1%
|-34.7%
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for BeiGene Ltd. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|BeiGene Ltd.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
BeiGene Ltd.’s consensus target price is $205.5, while its potential upside is 51.64%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both BeiGene Ltd. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 82.7% and 3.72% respectively. 0.1% are BeiGene Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 36.42% are Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BeiGene Ltd.
|6.47%
|8.11%
|8.84%
|8.56%
|-22.42%
|-2.08%
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-7.01%
|-16.55%
|-75.65%
|-84.73%
|-94.67%
|-81.86%
For the past year BeiGene Ltd. has stronger performance than Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
On 6 of the 8 factors BeiGene Ltd. beats Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.
ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. The company is developing CMX157 and CRV431 to treat HBV infection; and FV-100, an orally available, small molecule compound for the prevention of post-herpetic neuralgia, and treatment of herpes zoster infection and acute zoster-associated pain. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.
