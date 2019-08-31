BeiGene Ltd. (BGNE) and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Comparison side by side

BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeiGene Ltd. 131 19.38 N/A -12.75 0.00 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 54 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00

In table 1 we can see BeiGene Ltd. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeiGene Ltd. 0.00% -45.1% -34.7% Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.8%

Risk and Volatility

BeiGene Ltd. has a 1.04 beta, while its volatility is 4.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 1.51 which is 51.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

BeiGene Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.5 and 7.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. are 14.5 and 14.5 respectively. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to BeiGene Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for BeiGene Ltd. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BeiGene Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

BeiGene Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 42.96% and an $205.5 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is $82.67, which is potential 79.80% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than BeiGene Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 82.7% of BeiGene Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 99.2% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are BeiGene Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 4.2% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BeiGene Ltd. 6.47% 8.11% 8.84% 8.56% -22.42% -2.08% Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. -4.23% 1.61% 2.54% 15.42% 35.48% 33.5%

For the past year BeiGene Ltd. has -2.08% weaker performance while Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has 33.5% stronger performance.

Summary

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors BeiGene Ltd.

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.