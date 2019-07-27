BeiGene Ltd. (BGNE) and Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Comparison side by side

BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) and Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeiGene Ltd. 130 32.38 N/A -11.97 0.00 Gamida Cell Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -2.16 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of BeiGene Ltd. and Gamida Cell Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows BeiGene Ltd. and Gamida Cell Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeiGene Ltd. 0.00% -45.1% -34.7% Gamida Cell Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BeiGene Ltd. are 7.5 and 7.5. Competitively, Gamida Cell Ltd. has 9.3 and 9.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Gamida Cell Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BeiGene Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 88.5% of BeiGene Ltd. shares and 16.3% of Gamida Cell Ltd. shares. 0.5% are BeiGene Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 65.61% of Gamida Cell Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BeiGene Ltd. 13.57% 3.84% -1.46% 10.06% -28.65% -4.86% Gamida Cell Ltd. -10.5% -14.25% -48.67% -30.28% 0% -27.97%

For the past year BeiGene Ltd.’s stock price has smaller decline than Gamida Cell Ltd.

Summary

Gamida Cell Ltd. beats on 4 of the 7 factors BeiGene Ltd.

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases in the United States, the European Union, and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use as a curative stem cell graft for patients in hematopoietic stem cell transplant. It is also developing NAM-NK, an innate immunotherapy of expanded natural killer cells, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.