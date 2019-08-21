BeiGene Ltd. (BGNE) and Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) Comparing side by side

BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) and Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeiGene Ltd. 130 20.72 N/A -12.75 0.00 Forty Seven Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -2.89 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for BeiGene Ltd. and Forty Seven Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) and Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeiGene Ltd. 0.00% -45.1% -34.7% Forty Seven Inc. 0.00% -105.1% -61.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of BeiGene Ltd. is 7.5 while its Current Ratio is 7.5. Meanwhile, Forty Seven Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.1 while its Quick Ratio is 8.1. Forty Seven Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than BeiGene Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given BeiGene Ltd. and Forty Seven Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BeiGene Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Forty Seven Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

BeiGene Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 41.36% and an $205.5 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both BeiGene Ltd. and Forty Seven Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 82.7% and 54.7% respectively. About 0.1% of BeiGene Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.6% of Forty Seven Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BeiGene Ltd. 6.47% 8.11% 8.84% 8.56% -22.42% -2.08% Forty Seven Inc. -1.87% -16.04% -51.23% -38.96% -45.86% -43.38%

For the past year BeiGene Ltd.’s stock price has smaller decline than Forty Seven Inc.

Summary

BeiGene Ltd. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Forty Seven Inc.

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.

Forty Seven Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as CD47 Sciences, Inc. Forty Seven Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.