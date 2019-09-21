BeiGene Ltd. (BGNE) and CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Contrasting side by side

BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) and CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeiGene Ltd. 130 18.12 N/A -12.75 0.00 CRISPR Therapeutics AG 43 1995.35 N/A -3.74 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for BeiGene Ltd. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) and CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeiGene Ltd. 0.00% -45.1% -34.7% CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0.00% -50.9% -39.8%

Liquidity

BeiGene Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 7.5 while its Quick Ratio is 7.5. On the competitive side is, CRISPR Therapeutics AG which has a 15.8 Current Ratio and a 15.8 Quick Ratio. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to BeiGene Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for BeiGene Ltd. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BeiGene Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0 0 3 3.00

BeiGene Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 51.64% and an $205.5 average price target. Competitively the average price target of CRISPR Therapeutics AG is $62, which is potential 28.28% upside. The results provided earlier shows that BeiGene Ltd. appears more favorable than CRISPR Therapeutics AG, based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 82.7% of BeiGene Ltd. shares and 50% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG shares. Insiders owned 0.1% of BeiGene Ltd. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BeiGene Ltd. 6.47% 8.11% 8.84% 8.56% -22.42% -2.08% CRISPR Therapeutics AG 3.15% 6.25% 30.58% 57.23% 7.51% 77.42%

For the past year BeiGene Ltd. had bearish trend while CRISPR Therapeutics AG had bullish trend.

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.