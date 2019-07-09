BeiGene Ltd. (BGNE) and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeiGene Ltd. 131 30.94 N/A -11.97 0.00 Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 2 15.29 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for BeiGene Ltd. and Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of BeiGene Ltd. and Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeiGene Ltd. 0.00% -45.1% -34.7% Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0.00% 0% -56.3%

Liquidity

BeiGene Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.5 and 7.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cleveland BioLabs Inc. are 4.9 and 4.9 respectively. BeiGene Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both BeiGene Ltd. and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 88.5% and 5.4% respectively. 0.5% are BeiGene Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 58.14% of Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BeiGene Ltd. 13.57% 3.84% -1.46% 10.06% -28.65% -4.86% Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 8.49% 5.62% 9.03% -5.06% -39.86% 67.33%

For the past year BeiGene Ltd. has -4.86% weaker performance while Cleveland BioLabs Inc. has 67.33% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors BeiGene Ltd. beats Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and the Russian Federation. The companyÂ’s advanced product candidate is entolimod, a Toll-like receptor 5 (TLR5) agonist that is used to prevent death from acute radiation syndrome, and as an oncology drug. It is also developing CBLB612, a pharmacologically optimized synthetic molecule that structurally mimics naturally occurring lipopeptides of Mycoplasma, and activates NF-kB pro-survival and immunoregulatory signaling pathways; and Mobilan, a recombinant non-replicating adenovirus that directs expression of TLR5 and its agonistic ligand. In addition, the company develops CBL0137, a small molecule with a multi-targeted mechanism of action used for the treatment of various types of cancer. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. has strategic partnerships with The Cleveland Clinic and Roswell Park Cancer Institute. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.