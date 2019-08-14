BeiGene Ltd. (BGNE) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeiGene Ltd. 130 19.29 N/A -12.75 0.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00

In table 1 we can see BeiGene Ltd. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has BeiGene Ltd. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeiGene Ltd. 0.00% -45.1% -34.7% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5%

Risk and Volatility

BeiGene Ltd.’s volatility measures that it’s 4.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.04 beta. Competitively, Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s 45.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.45 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of BeiGene Ltd. are 7.5 and 7.5 respectively. Its competitor Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 and its Quick Ratio is 7.8. Caladrius Biosciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than BeiGene Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for BeiGene Ltd. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BeiGene Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

BeiGene Ltd. has an average price target of $205.5, and a 47.09% upside potential. On the other hand, Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s potential upside is 390.00% and its consensus price target is $12.25. The information presented earlier suggests that Caladrius Biosciences Inc. looks more robust than BeiGene Ltd. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both BeiGene Ltd. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 82.7% and 17.9% respectively. About 0.1% of BeiGene Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BeiGene Ltd. 6.47% 8.11% 8.84% 8.56% -22.42% -2.08% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. -4.41% 19.49% -0.35% -41.86% -44.16% -20.79%

For the past year BeiGene Ltd. was less bearish than Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Caladrius Biosciences Inc. beats BeiGene Ltd.

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.