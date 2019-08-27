BeiGene Ltd. (BGNE) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) Contrasting side by side

Both BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeiGene Ltd. 131 20.05 N/A -12.75 0.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 26 4.15 N/A -0.16 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of BeiGene Ltd. and Avid Bioservices Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of BeiGene Ltd. and Avid Bioservices Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeiGene Ltd. 0.00% -45.1% -34.7% Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for BeiGene Ltd. and Avid Bioservices Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BeiGene Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of BeiGene Ltd. is $205.5, with potential upside of 44.55%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 82.7% of BeiGene Ltd. shares and 0.72% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of BeiGene Ltd.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 7.06% of Avid Bioservices Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BeiGene Ltd. 6.47% 8.11% 8.84% 8.56% -22.42% -2.08% Avid Bioservices Inc. -1.25% 0.15% 5.01% 7.76% 6.86% 7.76%

For the past year BeiGene Ltd. had bearish trend while Avid Bioservices Inc. had bullish trend.

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.