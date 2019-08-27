BeiGene Ltd. (BGNE) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) Contrasting side by side

Both BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BeiGene Ltd.
|131
|20.05
|N/A
|-12.75
|0.00
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|26
|4.15
|N/A
|-0.16
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of BeiGene Ltd. and Avid Bioservices Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of BeiGene Ltd. and Avid Bioservices Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BeiGene Ltd.
|0.00%
|-45.1%
|-34.7%
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
Ratings and Recommendations for BeiGene Ltd. and Avid Bioservices Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|BeiGene Ltd.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The consensus target price of BeiGene Ltd. is $205.5, with potential upside of 44.55%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 82.7% of BeiGene Ltd. shares and 0.72% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of BeiGene Ltd.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 7.06% of Avid Bioservices Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BeiGene Ltd.
|6.47%
|8.11%
|8.84%
|8.56%
|-22.42%
|-2.08%
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|-1.25%
|0.15%
|5.01%
|7.76%
|6.86%
|7.76%
For the past year BeiGene Ltd. had bearish trend while Avid Bioservices Inc. had bullish trend.
BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.