BeiGene Ltd. (BGNE) and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeiGene Ltd. 131 30.76 N/A -11.97 0.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 48 3.75 N/A 12.15 4.61

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for BeiGene Ltd. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeiGene Ltd. 0.00% -45.1% -34.7% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -19.6% -17.1%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for BeiGene Ltd. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BeiGene Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

$200 is BeiGene Ltd.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 56.36%. Meanwhile, Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $66.33, while its potential upside is 7.17%. Based on the results delivered earlier, BeiGene Ltd. is looking more favorable than Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both BeiGene Ltd. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 88.5% and 86.5% respectively. About 0.5% of BeiGene Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.1% are Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BeiGene Ltd. 13.57% 3.84% -1.46% 10.06% -28.65% -4.86% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13% 17.12% 15.5% 54.29% 22.67% 43.67%

For the past year BeiGene Ltd. had bearish trend while Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats BeiGene Ltd. on 7 of the 10 factors.

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.