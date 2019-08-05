BeiGene Ltd. (BGNE) and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Comparison side by side

BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeiGene Ltd. 130 33.77 N/A -12.75 0.00 Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 6 191.43 N/A -2.95 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for BeiGene Ltd. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us BeiGene Ltd. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeiGene Ltd. 0.00% -45.1% -34.7% Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0.00% -78.2% -67.1%

Risk & Volatility

BeiGene Ltd. is 4.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.04. In other hand, Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. has beta of 1.85 which is 85.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BeiGene Ltd. are 7.5 and 7.5. Competitively, Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. has 7.3 and 7.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. BeiGene Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

BeiGene Ltd. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 82.7% and 46.5%. BeiGene Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, 0.1% are Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BeiGene Ltd. 6.47% 8.11% 8.84% 8.56% -22.42% -2.08% Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. -6.4% 0.95% -33.7% -36.24% -42.39% 15.22%

For the past year BeiGene Ltd. had bearish trend while Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

BeiGene Ltd. beats Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.