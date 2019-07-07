BeiGene Ltd. (BGNE) and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Comparison side by side

BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeiGene Ltd. 131 30.76 N/A -11.97 0.00 Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.22 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of BeiGene Ltd. and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has BeiGene Ltd. and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeiGene Ltd. 0.00% -45.1% -34.7% Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -159.1% -116.4%

Liquidity

BeiGene Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 7.5 while its Quick Ratio is 7.5. On the competitive side is, Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 2.4 Current Ratio and a 2.4 Quick Ratio. BeiGene Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 88.5% of BeiGene Ltd. shares and 9.3% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.5% of BeiGene Ltd. shares. Competitively, 0.1% are Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BeiGene Ltd. 13.57% 3.84% -1.46% 10.06% -28.65% -4.86% Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. -11.77% -45.49% -52.73% -55.32% -31.22% -32.82%

For the past year BeiGene Ltd. was less bearish than Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors BeiGene Ltd. beats Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted payload immunotherapeutics for the treatment of advanced cancers. The companyÂ’s proprietary platform utilizes monoclonal antibodies to deliver radioisotopes directly to cells of interest in order to kill those cells safely and effectively. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B that is in Phase III clinical studies in refractory or relapsed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients over the age of 55 for hematopoietic stem cell transplant, commonly referred to as bone marrow transplant. The company is also developing Actimab-A, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients newly diagnosed with AML over the age of 60; and Actimab-M that is in Phase I clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. In addition, it utilizes its alpha-particle immunotherapy technology platform to generate new drug candidates based on antibodies linked to the element Actinium-225 that are directed at various cancers that are blood-borne or form solid tumors. Actinium Pharmaceutical, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.