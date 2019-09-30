BeiGene Ltd. (BGNE) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Comparing side by side

BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeiGene Ltd. 136 -0.42 37.49M -12.75 0.00 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 31.70M -3.97 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us BeiGene Ltd. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeiGene Ltd. 27,513,576.99% -45.1% -34.7% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 2,927,054,478.30% -78% -61.8%

Risk & Volatility

BeiGene Ltd. has a 1.04 beta, while its volatility is 4.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s 0.71 beta is the reason why it is 29.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of BeiGene Ltd. is 7.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.5. The Current Ratio of rival Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. is 4.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.3. BeiGene Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

BeiGene Ltd. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BeiGene Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$205.5 is BeiGene Ltd.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 67.81%. Competitively the consensus target price of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. is $5, which is potential 362.96% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than BeiGene Ltd., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 82.7% of BeiGene Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 92.4% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of BeiGene Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 3.9% are Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BeiGene Ltd. 6.47% 8.11% 8.84% 8.56% -22.42% -2.08% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -32.63% -47.33% -79.12% -81.77% -92.35% -82.68%

For the past year BeiGene Ltd. has stronger performance than Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

BeiGene Ltd. beats on 6 of the 11 factors Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.