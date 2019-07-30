BeiGene, Ltd. (BGNE) Analysts See $-3.03 EPS; Argan (AGX) SI Increased By 17.3%

Argan Inc (NYSE:AGX) had an increase of 17.3% in short interest. AGX’s SI was 581,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 17.3% from 495,900 shares previously. With 156,200 avg volume, 4 days are for Argan Inc (NYSE:AGX)’s short sellers to cover AGX’s short positions. The SI to Argan Inc’s float is 4.49%. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $41.3. About 62,225 shares traded. Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) has risen 25.57% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.14% the S&P500. Some Historical AGX News: 11/04/2018 – Argan Declares Dividend of 25c; 28/03/2018 – Argan Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC QTRLY SHR $0.45; 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC – PROJECT BACKLOG WAS $379 MLN AS OF JANUARY 31, 2018, DOWN FROM $1.0 BLN AT END OF PRIOR YEAR; 24/05/2018 – Gemma Power Systems, LLC Completes 475 MW Power Project in Ohio; 22/04/2018 – DJ Argan Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGX); 27/03/2018 Gemma Power Systems finalizes EPC Contract for a 475 MW Power Project in North Carolina; 29/05/2018 – ARGAN SA ARGAN.PA SAYS CASINO CHOOSES ARGAN TO DEVELOP ITS NEW E-COMMERCE WAREHOUSE IN FLEURY-MEROGIS; 11/04/2018 – Argan 4Q Rev $169.6M; 11/04/2018 – Argan Declares 25c Quarterly Div, a Change From Previous Practice of Annual Dividend

Analysts expect BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) to report $-3.03 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 3.77% from last quarter’s $-2.92 EPS. After having $-2.81 EPS previously, BeiGene, Ltd.’s analysts see 7.83% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.22% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $135.74. About 240,905 shares traded. BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) has declined 28.65% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.08% the S&P500. Some Historical BGNE News: 09/05/2018 – BeiGene 1Q Loss/Shr $2.03; 16/04/2018 – BEIGENE-SAW NO DOSE-LIMITING TOXICITIES, FOUND PAMIPARIB TO BE GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED AMONG THE PRE-TREATED PATIENTS WITH OVARIAN, BREAST CANCERS; 03/04/2018 – BeiGene Appoints J. Samuel Su to Its Bd of Directors; 10/04/2018 – BEIGENE INITIATES GLOBAL PHASE 2 TRIAL OF ANTI-PD-1 ANTIBODY TISLELIZUMAB IN PATIENTS WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED HEPATOCELLULAR CARCINOMA; 01/05/2018 – BeiGene Appoints Senior Pharmaceutical Executive Dr. Xiaobin Wu as General Manager of China and President of BeiGene, Ltd; 16/04/2018 – BEIGENE LTD – PAMIPARIB WAS SHOWN TO BE GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED; 16/04/2018 – BeiGene Initiates Global Phase 2 Trial of Anti-PD-1 Antibody Tislelizumab in Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Mature T-and; 21/03/2018 BEIGENE LTD BGNE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $200 FROM $93; 09/05/2018 – BeiGene 1Q Rev $32.5M; 16/04/2018 – BEIGENE – IN PATIENTS WITH OVARIAN, BREAST CANCER, PRELIM RESULTS SUPPORT RECOMMENDED PAMIPARIB DOSING REGIMEN, DEMONSTRATED ANTITUMOR ACTIVITY

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company has market cap of $7.85 billion. The company's clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications.

Argan, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, activities management, maintenance, development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company has market cap of $645.66 million. The companyÂ’s Power Industry Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction contracting services to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, start-up, and operation services for approximately 76 facilities with approximately 14,500 megawatts of power-generating capacity. It has a 37.04 P/E ratio. This segment serves independent power project owners, public utilities, power plant equipment suppliers, and global energy plant construction firms.