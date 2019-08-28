Beese Fulmer Investment Management Upped Its Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Holding; As Tiffany & Co New (Put) (TIF) Shares Declined, Walleye Trading Raised Position by $23.56 Million

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 633.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc bought 108,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 125,544 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.78 million, up from 17,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $46.81. About 5.34 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 21/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 99–TAC-18-49346 Cisco Switches and Transceiver Modules – 36C10B18Q2742; 06/03/2018 – LaSalle Solutions Renews Cisco Advanced Collaboration Architecture Specialization; 05/04/2018 – Colt Fast-Tracks the Delivery of New Services with Cisco Segment Routing and Ethernet VPN; 10/05/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $41 TARGET PRICE; 16/05/2018 – Cisco beat estimates on earnings and revenue, with guidance in line; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q EPS 56c; 14/05/2018 – Tech Today: Tariff Tweet Turn, Broadcom’s Way Forward, Cisco’s Turnaround — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 62.3% and 61.0%, Respectively; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Initiated Restructuring in 3Q to Realign Organization and Enable Investmet in Key Areas; 02/05/2018 – AppDynamics Customer Carhartt Honored by CIO as a 2018 CIO 100 Award Winner

Walleye Trading Llc increased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (Put) (TIF) by 2244% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walleye Trading Llc bought 224,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.67% . The institutional investor held 234,400 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.74 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walleye Trading Llc who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.49% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $84.73. About 8.24M shares traded or 361.31% up from the average. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY SEES FY EPS $4.50 TO $4.70, SAW $4.25 TO $4.45; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – SEES FISCAL 2018 WORLDWIDE NET SALES INCREASING BY HIGH-SINGLE-DIGIT PCT OVER PRIOR YEAR; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Target misses profit forecast but maintains outlook; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 Comps Up Low- to Mid-Single Digits; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $280 MLN; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: Tiffany’s newest jewels are inspired by paper flowers; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – ON A CONSTANT-EXCHANGE-RATE BASIS, QTRLY WORLDWIDE NET SALES ROSE 6% AND COMPARABLE STORE SALES WERE 1% ABOVE PRIOR YEAR; 08/03/2018 – Shakopee City Council Approves TIF Redevelopment District; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – MANAGEMENT UPDATES ITS FULL YEAR OUTLOOK; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – QTRLY SHR $0.50

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $406.28M and $506.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco Cal Com (NYSE:FRC) by 8,932 shares to 56,806 shares, valued at $5.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Papp L Roy And Associates holds 0.32% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 32,556 shares. Greenwich Wealth Limited Liability Company holds 0.93% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 97,910 shares. Maryland-based Spc Fincl Inc has invested 0.56% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has invested 0.52% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). West Chester owns 6,644 shares for 0.75% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Advisory Inc has 5.50 million shares. Panagora Asset holds 1.13% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 4.69 million shares. Invest Limited Liability Com stated it has 1.08% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Guyasuta Inv Advisors has 0.09% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Atlantic Union Bancshares Corporation accumulated 138,981 shares. 2.26M are owned by Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Corporation. Heartland Advsr holds 138,154 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Com stated it has 479,718 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Creative Planning stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Summit Wealth Limited Liability Company reported 6,471 shares stake.

