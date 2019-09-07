Beese Fulmer Investment Management Trimmed International Business Machs Com (IBM) Position by $658,893 as Market Value Rose; Global Pmts (GPN) Holding Raised by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in International Business Machs Com (IBM) by 19.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc sold 4,673 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 19,500 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75 million, down from 24,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in International Business Machs Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $140.57. About 2.52M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 24/04/2018 – IBM Raises Dividend to $1.57 Vs. $1.50; 15/05/2018 – IBM has been investing heavily in blockchain, forging partnerships with the likes of Walmart, Nestle and Maersk; 21/03/2018 – Datameer Partners with IBM in New Data Science and Machine Learning Platform; 30/05/2018 – Komprise Announces Strategic Reseller Agreement With IBM To Enable Intelligent Data Management; 29/03/2018 – IBM – IBM ADOPTS NEW FASB GUIDANCE ON PENSION REPORTING CHANGE EFFECTIVE IN 2018; 04/04/2018 – How IBM’s game show winning supercomputer is solving problems before they occur; 30/03/2018 – IBM predicts five technologies that will change the world in the next five years; 17/04/2018 – FORTINET INC – COLLABORATED WITH IBM ON NEW IBM X-FORCE THREAT MANAGEMENT SERVICES; 16/04/2018 – International Business Machines Corp expected to post earnings of $2.41 a share – Earnings Preview; 11/04/2018 – NGINX Brings Advanced Load Balancing for Kubernetes to IBM Cloud Private

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Global Pmts Inc (GPN) by 219.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought 17,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.55% . The institutional investor held 26,070 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56 million, up from 8,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board who had been investing in Global Pmts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $174.37. About 1.71M shares traded or 18.44% up from the average. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has risen 49.58% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.58% the S&P500.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 earnings per share, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.35 billion for 13.02 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.

