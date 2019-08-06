Beese Fulmer Investment Management Trimmed Huntington Bancshares Com (HBAN) Position By $405,924; HULIC CO LTD TOKYO ORDINARY SHARES (HULCF) Shorts Lowered By 15.95%

HULIC CO LTD TOKYO ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:HULCF) had a decrease of 15.95% in short interest. HULCF’s SI was 978,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 15.95% from 1.16 million shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 9789 days are for HULIC CO LTD TOKYO ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:HULCF)’s short sellers to cover HULCF’s short positions. It closed at $8.29 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc decreased Huntington Bancshares Inc Com (HBAN) stake by 7.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc sold 33,827 shares as Huntington Bancshares Inc Com (HBAN)’s stock rose 3.49%. The Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc holds 395,608 shares with $5.02 million value, down from 429,435 last quarter. Huntington Bancshares Inc Com now has $13.51 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.08% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $12.93. About 9.90 million shares traded or 5.04% up from the average. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 8.01% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical HBAN News: 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Huntington Bancshares To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 23/05/2018 – Huntington Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 29/05/2018 – Huntington Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises 2 Huntington National Bank-Related Ratings; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 24/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON BANC 1Q EPS 28C; 24/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON BANC 1Q EPS 28C, EST. 28C; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON NATIONAL BANK TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; 27/03/2018 Rational Funds Introduces the Rational/ReSolve Adaptive Asset Allocation Fund; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects More Conservative Risk Profile

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 54 investors sold HBAN shares while 182 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 775.51 million shares or 3.10% less from 800.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 243,831 are held by Comerica Bancorporation. Glenmede Trust Na stated it has 0.01% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Earnest Partners Lc, a Georgia-based fund reported 487 shares. Palladium Ptnrs Limited Liability Company holds 22,770 shares. Foster And Motley holds 0.05% or 27,811 shares in its portfolio. Grimes & Communications holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 86,805 shares. Ameritas Invest holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 19,486 shares. Opus Mgmt stated it has 204,500 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Americas invested in 0% or 3.71M shares. Hartford Financial Management holds 0% or 400 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited accumulated 0.01% or 86,092 shares. 112,380 were accumulated by Budros Ruhlin Roe. State Teachers Retirement owns 1.97M shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. 301,638 were reported by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Corp holds 1,792 shares.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $240,019 activity. 18,000 shares were bought by STEINOUR STEPHEN D, worth $240,019 on Friday, May 17.

Analysts await Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.33 per share. HBAN’s profit will be $344.78 million for 9.80 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Huntington Bancshares Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Huntington Bancshares Inc has $16 highest and $1400 lowest target. $15’s average target is 16.01% above currents $12.93 stock price. Huntington Bancshares Inc had 4 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, February 19. BMO Capital Markets downgraded the stock to “Underperform” rating in Monday, July 8 report.