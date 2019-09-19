Beese Fulmer Investment Management Stake in Schlumberger LTD Com (SLB) Has Decreased by $365,469 as Stock Declined; Goldman Sachs Group Has Boosted Its Stake in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) by $18.47 Million

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (SLB) by 11.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc sold 9,371 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 74,480 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.96 million, down from 83,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $38.03. About 6.81M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 29/05/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – REG-Schlumberger Limited 1st Quarter Results; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT ALLOWS SCHLUMBERGER TO BUY UP TO 49% OF EDCL: IFX

Goldman Sachs Group Inc increased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) by 36.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 239,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.07% . The institutional investor held 890,059 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.27M, up from 650,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $72.07. About 1.14 million shares traded or 2.46% up from the average. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 16/05/2018 – Republicans hope Nebraska House candidate Kara Eastman sits too far to the ideological left to beat incumbent GOP Rep. Don Bacon in the swing district; 03/05/2018 – REG-Eastman Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Stockholder Vote Results; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 29/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical 1Q EPS $2.00; 09/05/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL – ADDITIONAL PLANNED EXPANSION OF COPOLYESTER PRODUCTION TO BE ADDED AT KINGSPORT SITE; 30/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 6; 08/05/2018 – Brad Lich to address the Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference; 09/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical Plans Additional Expansion of Copolyester Production at Kingsport Site; 16/05/2018 – Kara Eastman declared victory in Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District Democratic primary after running to the left of former Rep. Brad Ashford

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, which manages about $347.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stamps Com Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:STMP) by 215,999 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $1.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sothebys (Put) (NYSE:BID) by 683,903 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,500 shares, and cut its stake in Kronos Worldwide Inc (NYSE:KRO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 50 investors sold EMN shares while 186 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 106.65 million shares or 5.65% less from 113.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Mngmt Ltd has 35,825 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Canandaigua Bankshares Tru Company reported 0.3% stake. Asset Management One Limited owns 71,851 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Nippon Life Invsts Americas holds 0.34% or 57,000 shares in its portfolio. Amp holds 0.03% or 73,677 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 4,546 shares. Cibc Asset accumulated 12,994 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fifth Third Financial Bank stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). 293 were reported by Advisory Service Ntwk Limited Liability. Archford Strategies Ltd Company holds 182 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough And Inc has invested 0.78% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Homrich & Berg invested in 18,370 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Johnson Financial Gp accumulated 549 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv stated it has 21,020 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Burney Communications reported 0.54% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN).

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $406.28M and $527.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Short (VCSH) by 10,096 shares to 129,199 shares, valued at $10.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.