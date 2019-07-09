Beese Fulmer Investment Management Stake in International Business Machs Com (IBM) Has Trimmed by $658,893; As 3M Co (MMM) Share Price Declined, Wade G W & Has Raised Position by $358,938

Wade G W & Inc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 2.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wade G W & Inc bought 1,734 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 68,083 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.15 million, up from 66,349 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wade G W & Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $165.86. About 3.89M shares traded or 17.64% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 20/04/2018 – REG-Arion Bank will publish its 3M 2018 financial results on Wednesday 2 May; 04/05/2018 – British Airways Pensions Exits GE, Doubles Down on 3M — Barrons.com; 24/04/2018 – 3M said Tuesday it expects earnings per share for the year to range between $10.20 and $10.55, down from a range between $10.20 and $10.70; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – UPDATED ITS 2018 ORGANIC LOCAL-CURRENCY SALES GROWTH GUIDANCE TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 3 TO 4 PERCENT, VERSUS A PRIOR RANGE OF 3 TO 5 PERCENT; 06/03/2018 – Global Study from 3M Reveals — Science is Underappreciated; 24/04/2018 – 3M Narrows 2018 View To Adj EPS $10.20-Adj EPS $10.55; 21/03/2018 – MOMENT GROUP AB MOMENT.ST – ISSUES BONDS WITH TOTAL FRAME OF SEK 400 MLN, BONDS RUN FOR 3 YEARS WITH FLOATING RATE OF STIBOR 3M + 6.0 PCT; 21/05/2018 – 3M NAMES GAYLE SCHUELLER CHIEF SUSTAINABILITY OFFICER; 05/03/2018 – 3M Names New CEO, Thulin To Become Executive Chair — MarketWatch; 11/04/2018 – Filtrete™ Brand from 3M Teams up with Amazon to Integrate the New Filtrete™ Smart Air Filter Line with Amazon Dash

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in International Business Machs Com (IBM) by 19.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc sold 4,673 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 19,500 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75 million, down from 24,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in International Business Machs Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $139.34. About 2.85M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 15/05/2018 – IBM joins forces with a start-up to combine crypto with environmental credit trading; 20/03/2018 – IBM Backs 2018 Adj EPS $13.80; 17/04/2018 – IBM Reports Loss but Higher Revenue; 15/03/2018 – DNB Global IV Adds SunTrust Banks, Exits IBM; 17/04/2018 – IBM Debt Totaled $46.4 Billion at End of 1Q; 03/05/2018 – The Doss Firm, LLC and O’Dell & O’Neal, Inc.: Investment Fraud Claims Filed Against CUNA Brokerage Services, Inc., IBM Southeas; 20/03/2018 – Zerto Partners with IBM to Provide Data Protection for lBM’s Resiliency Orchestration DRaaS Solution; 21/05/2018 – SYNCSORT ADVANCES SECURITY STRATEGY WITH ACQUISITION OF TOWNSEND SECURITY’S IBM l DATA PRIVACY PRODUCTS; 20/03/2018 – IBM Tool Seeks to Bridge AI Skills Gap; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Cloud Rev $4.2B

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Wall St. slips on trade concerns, muted rate cut hopes – StreetInsider.com” on July 09, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “5 Dow Stocks Not Allowing the DJIA a Proper Rally – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Looking For 3M’s Growth With Michael Boyd (Podcast) – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is 3M Company (MMM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Does 3M Face Longer-Term Dividend Risks After 2019 and 2020? – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 10 selling transactions for $17.27 million activity. $1.77M worth of stock was sold by Vale Michael G. on Thursday, February 7. Shares for $624,295 were sold by Bushman Julie L on Thursday, February 7. The insider Vrohidis Ippocratis sold $1.63 million. Bauman James L had sold 16,065 shares worth $3.22 million. PAGE GREGORY R bought $176,260 worth of stock or 1,000 shares. $1.87 million worth of stock was sold by Keel Paul A on Friday, February 8.

Wade G W & Inc, which manages about $4.63B and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DIM) by 5,011 shares to 25,355 shares, valued at $1.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (PFF) by 36,785 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,798 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

