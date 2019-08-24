Beese Fulmer Investment Management Stake in International Business Machs Com (IBM) Has Lowered by $658,893 as Share Value Rose; As Covanta Holding (CVA) Share Value Declined, Marshall Wace Llp Trimmed Its Position by $3.57 Million

Marshall Wace Llp decreased its stake in Covanta Holding (CVA) by 80.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp sold 209,985 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.99% . The hedge fund held 52,039 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $901,000, down from 262,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Covanta Holding for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $16.42. About 628,607 shares traded. Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) has declined 2.16% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CVA News: 26/04/2018 – Covanta Holding 1Q Net $201M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Covanta Holding Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVA); 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Covanta Holding’s $30M VSBFA Unsecd Bnds ‘B’ (RR: 6); 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 9C, EST. LOSS/SHR 23C; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING 1Q OPER REV. $458M, EST. $431.3M; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING CORP CVA.N – QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS $0.09; 03/05/2018 – Covanta Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 15/03/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING CORP CVA.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $16; 05/03/2018 Covanta Holding Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Covanta and Partners Collect Nearly Four Tons of E-Waste at Annual Event in Newark

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in International Business Machs Com (IBM) by 19.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc sold 4,673 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 19,500 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75M, down from 24,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in International Business Machs Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.54% or $4.75 during the last trading session, reaching $129.57. About 4.41 million shares traded or 18.25% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 19/03/2018 – IBM GERMANY IS SAID TO PLAN SELLING PARTS OF SERVICE BUS.: WIWO; 21/03/2018 – IBM: Morgan Stanley Cheers Display of Watson Success at ‘Think’ Conference — Barron’s Blog; 13/03/2018 – DomainTools Joins IBM Security App Exchange Community; 18/04/2018 – With Wednesday’s dip, IBM is down 12 percent on the 12-month period; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q EPS $1.81; 18/04/2018 – With Wednesday’s dip, IBM is down 13 percent on the 12-month period; 22/05/2018 – College students apply for more entry-level jobs at IBM, JP Morgan, Amazon and Tesla than at any other companies; 09/03/2018 – IBM: No Targets? That’s Somewhat By Design, Says CFO — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q GAAP and Operating Tax Rates Include $800 Million Discrete Tax Benefit; 08/05/2018 – Seneca and IBM team up to offer the first IBM Skills Academy in Ontario

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $10.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 17,536 shares to 26,985 shares, valued at $1.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ferrari Nv by 8,539 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,566 shares, and has risen its stake in Moody’s Corp (NYSE:MCO).

Analysts await Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.11 EPS, up 375.00% or $0.15 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. CVA’s profit will be $14.46 million for 37.32 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.16 actual EPS reported by Covanta Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -168.75% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Company stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Moreover, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa has 0.49% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Dearborn Partners, Illinois-based fund reported 225,026 shares. Cohen Capital Mngmt accumulated 46,417 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 307,741 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 100 were reported by Skylands Ltd Llc. Cobblestone Capital Advsr Ltd accumulated 6,839 shares or 0.09% of the stock. 1,281 are held by Central Bank & Trust & Tru Com. Moreover, Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Co has 0.28% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 327,621 shares. First Bank & Trust Of Omaha accumulated 24,101 shares. Amica Retiree Tru holds 3,873 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Virginia Retirement System Et Al stated it has 0.22% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 33,416 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Asset Gp accumulated 5,550 shares. Boltwood Capital Management, California-based fund reported 3,155 shares.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 earnings per share, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08 billion for 9.31 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.