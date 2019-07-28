Beese Fulmer Investment Management Position in Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Lifted by $5.75 Million; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Value Rose, Estabrook Capital Management Has Increased by $71.23 Million Its Position

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 633.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc bought 108,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 125,544 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.78 million, up from 17,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $56.53. About 11.51M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – CISCO: INTENT TO BUY ACCOMPANY; 04/04/2018 – CSCO: Cisco said to bid to buy Zscaler before IPO, Bloomberg say; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Macy’s goes for two quarters of sales growth in a row; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric Networks; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on the Ability to Execute Axis; 24/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins speaks at VivaTech 2018 amid heightened cybersecurity concerns; 28/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Cisco Technology on March 27 for “Method and apparatus for verifying source addresses in a; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Cash, Equivalents, Investments $54.4B; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees Total Pretax Cash Charges of $300M for Restructurin; 23/05/2018 – Ukraine cyber police aware of possible new threat -police chief

Estabrook Capital Management increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 72.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Estabrook Capital Management bought 40 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 95 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $169.17M, up from 55 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Estabrook Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $956.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93M shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/05/2018 – Fnac Darty, MediaMarktSaturn in purchasing alliance; 29/03/2018 – Trump slams Amazon: ‘They pay little or no taxes to state & local governments’; 20/04/2018 – James Comey will speak at Amazon on Monday; 06/04/2018 – Trump claims the post office is losing billions because of Amazon; 19/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: As Amazon visits Chicago, city keeps an eye on public image; 16/05/2018 – i News: Exclusive: Amazon pulls clothes and toys mocking mental illness – but scores more products are still available; 03/04/2018 – Trump jabs Amazon for a fourth time in a week, saying the post office loses billions serving retailer; 02/05/2018 – Amazon Pauses Huge Development Plans in Seattle Over Tax Plan; 07/03/2018 – Amazon Widens War With Walmart for Low-Income Shoppers; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft is narrowing Amazon’s lead in cloud, but the gap remains large

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc has invested 3.2% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Robecosam Ag holds 1,115 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Axiom Intl Investors Ltd Liability De stated it has 3.14% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Endowment Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested in 43,782 shares. Crystal Rock Capital Management holds 3.13% or 2,380 shares. British Columbia Invest Corporation holds 1.56% or 106,843 shares in its portfolio. City Hldgs reported 1,956 shares stake. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Ltd invested 1.77% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pennsylvania Trust holds 0.11% or 19,548 shares in its portfolio. Selz Cap Limited Company reported 11,300 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Tru Limited Liability Corporation reported 1,749 shares. 1.62M are held by Massachusetts Services Ma. Scholtz & Company Lc holds 5.31% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 4,475 shares. Assetmark holds 7,501 shares. Meritage Port invested in 15,667 shares.

Estabrook Capital Management, which manages about $1.18 billion and $603.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc Com (NYSE:ENB) by 11 shares to 5,631 shares, valued at $204.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southn Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 756 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,000 shares, and cut its stake in Stanley Black And Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Limited Liability Co invested 0.5% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Foundation Res Management invested 2.58% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 445,131 are owned by Palladium Prns Limited Liability Co. Montecito Bankshares & Tru accumulated 0.86% or 52,242 shares. Hgk Asset Mngmt stated it has 130,648 shares or 2.13% of all its holdings. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 9.61 million shares. Fishman Jay A Limited Mi holds 0% or 235,342 shares in its portfolio. Amer Research & Com holds 0.11% or 7,231 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Llc has 37.17 million shares. 26,912 were reported by Addison Capital. Maple Cap Mgmt holds 0.25% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 19,587 shares. Nuwave Inv Mgmt Lc owns 1,645 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. South Dakota Invest Council holds 0.04% or 31,000 shares. Noesis Capital Mangement reported 7,687 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.07% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

