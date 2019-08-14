Beese Fulmer Investment Management Lifted Its Stake in Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) as Share Value Declined; Citigroup (C) Shareholder Capital Planning Advisors Cut Position

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 633.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc bought 108,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 125,544 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.78M, up from 17,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.35% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $50.42. About 19.21 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/05/2018 – Ukraine cyber police aware of possible new threat -police chief; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY SECURITY REVENUE OF $583 MLN, UP 11 PCT; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Board Size Increases to 12; 04/04/2018 – ZSCALER IS SAID TO HAVE REBUFFED TAKEOVER OFFERS BEFORE IPO; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 11/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at Cisco — Barrons.com; 27/04/2018 – Global $5.8 Bn Digital Forensics Market 2018-2023 – Leading Players are LogRhythm, AccessData, Open Text Corp and Cisco Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric; 16/05/2018 – Cisco drops despite earnings beat; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and

Capital Planning Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 66.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Planning Advisors Llc sold 15,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 7,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $473,000, down from 22,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Planning Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $138.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.13% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $61.51. About 21.76M shares traded or 65.42% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 26/03/2018 – APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC APLS.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $23; 16/04/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Up 4.5% in 2018, Citi Leads; 14/03/2018 – CITIGROUP IS SAID TO HIRE UBS CREDIT TRADER MERRAN FOR ETFS; 14/05/2018 – Delek US Holdings to Participate in the Citi 2018 Global Energy & Utilities Conference; 24/04/2018 – UK INFLATION EXPECTATIONS FOR NEXT 5-10 YEARS RISE TO 3.1 PCT IN APRIL FROM MARCH’S 3.0 PCT – CITI/YOUGOV; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CITIGROUP’S ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES WAS $12.4 BLN AT QUARTER END COMPARED TO $12.0 BLN; 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS LP HOLDINGS LLC CQH.A : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 19/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $85; 06/03/2018 – First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Updated Time for Its Presentation at Citi’s 2018 Global Property CEO Conference on March 7, 2018; 11/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S MORSE: STRONG MACROECONOMIC BACKDROP IS FRAYING

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citigroup – Staying On Course – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Better Buy: Wells Fargo vs. Citigroup – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citigroup declares $0.51 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citigroup’s Earnings: Uninspiring As Expected – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Canada Invests Over $100 Million In Rail-Related Infrastructure Projects – Benzinga” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Capital Planning Advisors Llc, which manages about $180.00M and $327.51 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,100 shares to 22,938 shares, valued at $2.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 384 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,932 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Permit Capital Limited Liability invested 2% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.54% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Hawaii-based First Hawaiian Natl Bank has invested 0.14% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Oarsman Capital Inc holds 1.89% or 63,883 shares in its portfolio. Capwealth Advsr Limited Company has 3.16% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Numerixs accumulated 60,524 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 12.43 million shares. 22,348 are owned by Tiedemann Advsrs Lc. The Texas-based Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0.72% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Gfs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 12,470 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Jump Trading Limited Liability Company has 9,704 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset Mngmt owns 88,740 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Fir Tree Cap Ltd Partnership holds 11.54% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 2.17M shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt reported 7,983 shares. Bloom Tree Prtn Ltd Company has 643,653 shares for 4.36% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50B for 7.73 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $406.28M and $506.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc Com (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 33,827 shares to 395,608 shares, valued at $5.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornercap Inv Counsel Inc stated it has 0.19% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Park Corp Oh reported 929,653 shares or 2.82% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 1.14% or 8.00M shares in its portfolio. Accuvest Advisors invested in 0.27% or 9,134 shares. Bluecrest Cap Ltd holds 0.25% or 114,538 shares in its portfolio. The Missouri-based Stifel Finance Corporation has invested 1.06% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Da Davidson & owns 0.44% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 484,071 shares. Swiss Retail Bank holds 15.35 million shares or 0.91% of its portfolio. Somerset reported 3.43% stake. Benjamin F Edwards & Inc holds 57,140 shares. 14,195 were reported by Central Bancorporation Trust. Boston Common Asset Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Crestwood Advisors Group Limited stated it has 3.01% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Amica Retiree Med holds 26,768 shares. The Wisconsin-based Dana Invest Inc has invested 1.94% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.