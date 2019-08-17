Beese Fulmer Investment Management Lifted Its Cvs Health Com (CVS) Stake by $4.04 Million; Market Valuation Declined; Terreno Rlty (TRNO) Holder Apg Asset Management Us Has Lowered Stake by $24.55 Million

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (CVS) by 954.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc bought 76,262 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 84,253 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54 million, up from 7,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $60.28. About 9.64 million shares traded or 13.93% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Apg Asset Management Us Inc decreased its stake in Terreno Rlty Corp (TRNO) by 27.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Us Inc sold 584,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.99% . The institutional investor held 1.53 million shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.47M, down from 2.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Us Inc who had been investing in Terreno Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $50.77. About 239,820 shares traded. Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) has risen 33.68% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.68% the S&P500. Some Historical TRNO News: 18/04/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP TRNO.N : COMPASS POINT RAISES TO BUY; 08/03/2018 – TERRENO REALTY BUYS BUILDING IN SEATTLE, WA FOR $42.0M; 11/04/2018 – Terreno Realty Corp Had 97.5% Same-Store Occupancy at End of 1Q; 11/04/2018 – Terreno Realty Corporation Announces Quarterly Operating, Investment and Capital Markets Activity

Apg Asset Management Us Inc, which manages about $71.11B and $13.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:DLR) by 2.15 million shares to 8.99M shares, valued at $1.07 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vici Pptys Inc by 1.14M shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.65M shares, and has risen its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold TRNO shares while 49 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 60.47 million shares or 3.56% more from 58.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Finance reported 6,128 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sterling Cap Management invested in 0.01% or 17,541 shares. The Minnesota-based Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0.07% in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). Suntrust Banks accumulated 6,228 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt reported 347,057 shares. Signaturefd stated it has 0% in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). Dupont Management owns 101,946 shares. Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.01% in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv invested in 0.02% or 45,251 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.19% or 316,339 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Co invested in 10,810 shares or 0% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability reported 769,411 shares stake. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has 243,900 shares. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs Inc reported 4,825 shares. Pictet Asset Management Ltd reported 10,200 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hrt Financial Ltd holds 0.32% or 38,813 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0.89% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 6.48 million shares. Butensky And Cohen Financial Security stated it has 31,175 shares or 1.22% of all its holdings. Nomura Asset, Japan-based fund reported 446,131 shares. Plante Moran Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.09% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Calamos Advisors Lc invested 0.08% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership has 38,160 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Moreover, Meristem Family Wealth Lc has 0.07% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Kamunting Street Mngmt Limited Partnership has 0.36% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 5,500 shares. Rockland reported 1.35% stake. Lvm Cap Mgmt Ltd Mi invested in 3,780 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset reported 497,993 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. The Ontario – Canada-based Mackenzie Financial Corporation has invested 0.15% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 159,169 were reported by Affinity Invest Advsr Ltd. 1St Source State Bank has 0.1% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $406.28M and $506.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machs Com (NYSE:IBM) by 4,673 shares to 19,500 shares, valued at $2.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.