Beese Fulmer Investment Management Lifted Its Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Position; Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Valuation Declined While United Asset Strategies Has Boosted Its Position

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 633.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc bought 108,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 125,544 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.78M, up from 17,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $227.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.86% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.25. About 29.02M shares traded or 34.38% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 29/03/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Cisco, Cuts Alphabet; 16/04/2018 – Park Bench Solutions Offers Optimized Provisioning for Cisco BroadSoft Platform with New odin Clone; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/16/2018; 10/05/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $41 TARGET PRICE; 22/05/2018 – Tech Data Launches New Digital Platform to Enable Cisco Partners of the Future; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees Total Pretax Cash Charges of $300M for Restructurin; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Initiated Restructuring in 3Q to Realign Organization and Enable Investmet in Key Areas; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to do more to support start-ups to secure its future as a technological innovator, said former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 17/04/2018 – China Unicom Teams with Cisco to Enable Cloud + Network Synergy with Segment Routing; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the malware could be used for espionage, to interfere with internet communications or launch destructive attacks on Ukraine

United Asset Strategies Inc increased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 17.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc bought 5,787 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 39,066 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.68 million, up from 33,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $61.66. About 4.53 million shares traded or 46.14% up from the average. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 05/04/2018 – Emerson College Survey: Esports as Bridge Between US and China; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON REPORTS STRONG 2Q 2018 RESULTS & RAISES YEAR GUIDANCE; 27/03/2018 – POWELL, EMERSON SIGN OIL DEALS WITH SAUDI ARABIA; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees Acquisition Immediately Accretive to Cash Flow; 15/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs SIPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 05/15/2018; 06/03/2018 – Emerson Chairman and CEO David Farr to Deliver Keynote at CERAWeek by IHS Markit 2018; 16/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co vs IPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Diversified Adds Emerson Electric

