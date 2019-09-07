Beese Fulmer Investment Management Lifted Holding in Cvs Health Com (CVS) by $4.04 Million; Apriem Advisors Has Lifted Abbvie (ABBV) Position by $761,280

Apriem Advisors increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 12.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apriem Advisors bought 9,516 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 87,240 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.03 million, up from 77,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apriem Advisors who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $67.62. About 7.12M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 09/04/2018 – Upadacitinib Meets All Primary and Ranked Secondary Endpoints Including Superiority Versus Adalimumab in Phase 3 Study in Rheum; 07/05/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 24/05/2018 – ABBVIE: IMBRUVICA PLUS GAZYVA TRIAL MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 16/04/2018 – Biothera Pharmaceuticals Presents Translational Data from Ongoing Clinical Trials Showing lmprime PGG in Combination with Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Drives lnnate and Adaptive Immune Responses in Tumors; 30/04/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s sBLA for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: ABBVIE’S SHR REPURCHASE ACCELERATION CREDIT NEGATIVE; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – SUBMITTED SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION TO U.S. FDA AND NEW DATA WILL BE SHARED WITH AGENCY; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC SAYS 2018 ADJUSTED SHR OUTLOOK REFLECTS EFFECTIVE TAX RATE APPROACHING 9 PCT IN 2018; 06/03/2018 – ABBVIE GETS POSITIVE RECOMMENDATION FOR VENCLEXTA; 26/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC ABBV.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $93

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (CVS) by 954.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc bought 76,262 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 84,253 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54 million, up from 7,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $62.23. About 6.94M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $406.28 million and $506.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc Com (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 33,827 shares to 395,608 shares, valued at $5.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Leavell Invest Mngmt invested in 0.04% or 6,166 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.01% or 10,468 shares in its portfolio. Tennessee-based Ftb Advsr has invested 0.05% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). The New York-based Pinebridge Invs LP has invested 0.04% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt invested in 0.04% or 3,805 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 1.40 million shares stake. Diamond Hill Mgmt Inc stated it has 674,804 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Liability Company has 4.30 million shares. Kelly Lawrence W Assoc Ca stated it has 931 shares. Captrust Fin Advsr has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Rench Wealth Mgmt accumulated 33,936 shares or 1.2% of the stock. Moreover, Petrus Communications Lta has 2.38% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 9,505 are owned by Hilltop Hldg Inc. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Liability Com holds 0.25% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 75,582 shares. Argent Trust holds 64,249 shares.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 sales for $14.46 million activity. The insider CHASE WILLIAM J bought 30,400 shares worth $2.05 million. 11,500 shares were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S, worth $776,250. Gosebruch Henry O had bought 30,000 shares worth $2.02 million on Monday, July 29. Donoghoe Nicholas bought 7,525 shares worth $498,057. The insider Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought $1.00 million.