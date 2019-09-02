Beese Fulmer Investment Management Increases Position in Cvs Health Com (CVS); Hood River Capital Management Holding in Globant Sa (GLOB) Has Boosted by $1.16 Million

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (CVS) by 954.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc bought 76,262 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 84,253 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54 million, up from 7,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $60.92. About 6.31M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders approve drugstore’s acquisition of health insurer; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Pharmacy Services Revenue Rose 3.2% to $32.2B; 21/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: CVS taps an Eli Lilly exec to run its PBM; Glaxo pharma chief cuts his budget; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s to Sell EntrustRx to CVS — Deal Digest; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health Announces Plans to Focus on Kidney Care and Dialysis Treatment; 14/05/2018 – U.S. to consider expanding Medicare drug price negotiation; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: CVS FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 11/05/2018 – CVS Health: Policy Solutions That Lower Drug Prices Are Aligned With CVS Business Model and Wouldn’t Be Expected to Hurt Profitability; 05/04/2018 – CVS Health Kept Drug Price Growth Nearly Flat and Improved Medication Adherence for PBM Clients in 2017; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: Could Lower CVS Ratings if There Are Delays in Reducing Leverage

Hood River Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Globant Sa (GLOB) by 2.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hood River Capital Management Llc bought 16,394 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.83% . The institutional investor held 567,843 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.54 million, up from 551,449 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hood River Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Globant Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $94.93. About 208,056 shares traded. Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) has risen 92.48% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOB News: 10/05/2018 – GLOBANT SEES 2Q NON-IFRS EPS 36C TO 40C, EST. 36C; 04/04/2018 – $GLOB short thesis pulls back the “premium valuation” curtain to show a decelerating business warranting a crisis in management confidence; 04/04/2018 – GLOBANT MENTIONED CAUTIOUSLY AT SPRUCE POINT; 16/04/2018 – Globant Files Annual Report for 2017; 29/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Assembly Biosciences, MGP Ingredients, Globant S.A, 8point3; 04/04/2018 – Spruce Pt is pleased to release a Strong Sell report on Globant S.A., $GLOB 40%-50% downside; 10/05/2018 – GLOBANT 1Q NON-IFRS EPS 38C, EST. 34C; 10/05/2018 – Globant Sees 2Q Rev $124M-$126M; 16/04/2018 – $GLOB board of advisor Martin Sorrell resigned from $WPP over the weekend. We reviewed $GLOB 20-F and found a worrisome restatement; 10/05/2018 – GLOBANT SA GLOB.LU FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.58, REV VIEW $504.1 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Hood River Capital Management Llc, which manages about $698.72 million and $1.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc by 100,660 shares to 353,708 shares, valued at $22.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 38,687 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 946,986 shares, and cut its stake in Asgn Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold GLOB shares while 52 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 25.82 million shares or 0.88% less from 26.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 28,673 were reported by Marshall Wace Llp. Us Comml Bank De has invested 0% in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Oppenheimer Asset Inc stated it has 75,244 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Winslow Evans & Crocker reported 0% in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Voloridge Invest Management Limited Liability Company owns 12,939 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 5,005 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt LP accumulated 0.05% or 9,097 shares. Amer Century Cos holds 0.02% in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) or 282,742 shares. 1832 Asset Ltd Partnership owns 0.18% invested in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) for 738,900 shares. Huntington Bank invested in 0% or 392 shares. Waddell & Reed Fincl Inc reported 542,303 shares. Campbell Invest Adviser Limited Co has 7,295 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Caxton Associates LP has 5,428 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag owns 336,201 shares. Wasatch Advsrs, a Utah-based fund reported 1.89M shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toth Fin Advisory Corporation invested in 90,715 shares. Swiss Bancorp holds 4.54M shares. Prio Wealth Partnership has invested 0.24% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Moreover, Brandywine Global Inv Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.55% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Com accumulated 0.01% or 16,796 shares. Btr Cap reported 97,494 shares. Fca Corporation Tx accumulated 22,003 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Bridgewater Assocs Lp reported 636,180 shares. Altavista Wealth Management holds 0.51% or 26,750 shares. Tower Bridge Advisors reported 185,606 shares. Orrstown Fincl Serv has invested 0.6% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). M Securities holds 0.4% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 31,916 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management has 0.18% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 149,829 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt Inc reported 10.82 million shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 1.54M shares or 0.41% of its portfolio.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $406.28M and $506.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco Cal Com (NYSE:FRC) by 8,932 shares to 56,806 shares, valued at $5.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.25 million activity. Shares for $101,821 were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO on Monday, March 11. BROWN C DAVID II had bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800 on Monday, March 11. DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016 worth of stock or 9,600 shares.

