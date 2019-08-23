Beese Fulmer Investment Management Increases Position in Cisco Sys Com (CSCO); Euclidean Technologies Management Position in Steel Dynamics (STLD) Has Lifted as Market Valuation Rose

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc increased its stake in Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD) by 43.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc bought 18,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.06% . The hedge fund held 60,800 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14 million, up from 42,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc who had been investing in Steel Dynamics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $27.46. About 1.42M shares traded. Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) has declined 33.75% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.75% the S&P500. Some Historical STLD News: 14/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC STLD.O – TRANSACTION HAS RECEIVED ALL REQUIRED CORPORATE APPROVALS FROM RESPECTIVE PARTIES; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Steel Dynamics May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up in April; 18/04/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC – “BELIEVE RECENT U.S. FEDERAL ADMINISTRATION STEEL TRADE ACTIONS WILL RESULT IN REDUCED IMPORTS DURING THE YEAR”; 18/04/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS – REMAIN “CONFIDENT” THAT CURRENT & ANTICIPATED MACROECONOMIC & MARKET CONDITIONS ARE IN PLACE TO BENEFIT DOMESTIC STEEL CONSUMPTION IN 2018; 14/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS TO BUY CSN HEARTLAND FLAT ROLL OPS; 25/04/2018 – AMM: Brazilian steelmaker Cia Siderugica Nacional (CSN) might look to sell its operations in the U.S. to Steel Dynamics…; 14/05/2018 – Steel Dynamics: $340M, Plus $60M Normalized Working Capital Purchase Price; 16/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS PROVIDES 1Q 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 14/05/2018 – Steel Dynamics: Deal Expected to Be Accretive to Near-Term Earnings and Cash Flow Per Shr; 14/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S CSN SAYS SALE WILL REDUCE STEELMAKER’S NET DEBT BY 1.8 BLN REAIS- FILING

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 633.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc bought 108,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 125,544 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.78 million, up from 17,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $48.18. About 21.52 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/04/2018 – Park Bench Solutions Offers Optimized Provisioning for Cisco BroadSoft Platform with New odin Clone; 30/05/2018 – Mobile Heartbeat Executive to Speak on Healthcare Mobility and Collaboration at Cisco Live 2018; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q EPS 56c; 27/04/2018 – Global $5.8 Bn Digital Forensics Market 2018-2023 – Leading Players are LogRhythm, AccessData, Open Text Corp and Cisco Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/05/2018 – Customer Experience Leader TTEC Receives Customer Care Partner of the Year Award from Cisco; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Announces June 2018 Events with the Financial Community; 01/05/2018 – Permira Funds to Acquire Cisco’s Service Provider Video Software Solutions Business; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Adj EPS 66c; 01/05/2018 – Transaction Expected to Close in Cisco’s 1Q19

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Japan-based Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance has invested 3.52% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Douglass Winthrop Advsr Ltd Company invested in 0.03% or 13,610 shares. Blb&B Advsrs Limited holds 1.36% or 214,149 shares in its portfolio. Northeast Financial Consultants invested 0.07% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 70,564 are owned by Hendershot. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 0.24% or 257,353 shares. Prudential Financial accumulated 11.10M shares. C M Bidwell And Assoc Ltd holds 0.53% or 9,790 shares. Tower Cap Limited Liability (Trc) has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Ltd Co owns 4.57M shares for 1.77% of their portfolio. Newfocus Group Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4.49% or 166,604 shares in its portfolio. Plante Moran Advsr Limited Company owns 18,928 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bancorporation holds 0.26% or 3.11 million shares. Delphi Mngmt Inc Ma accumulated 30,800 shares or 1.54% of the stock. Notis owns 0.83% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 31,910 shares.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $406.28 million and $506.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc Com (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 33,827 shares to 395,608 shares, valued at $5.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Fast Growing Stocks Beating the S&P 500 – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Alphabet, Amazon.com, Microsoft, Cisco Systems and eBay – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Could Easily Take On More Debt – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dow Jones Today: When Listless Is a Good Thing – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What’s in the Offing for Cisco Systems’ (CSCO) Q4 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc, which manages about $111.78M and $107.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Big Lots Inc (NYSE:BIG) by 11,500 shares to 24,990 shares, valued at $950,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dsw Inc (NYSE:DSW) by 19,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,476 shares, and cut its stake in Steelcase Inc (NYSE:SCS).

More notable recent Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 28, 2018 – Nasdaq” on December 27, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Steel Dynamics (STLD) Shares Enter Oversold Territory – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Could Have A Place In Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) – Steel Dynamics To Build $1.9 Billion Mill In South Texas Near Gulf Of Mexico – Benzinga” with publication date: July 26, 2019.