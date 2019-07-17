Beese Fulmer Investment Management Increases Holding in Cvs Health Com (CVS); Old Dominion Capital Management Holding in Markel (MKL) Trimmed by $496,548 as Share Value Rose

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (CVS) by 954.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc bought 76,262 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 84,253 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54M, up from 7,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $57.38. About 4.67M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 04/04/2018 – CVS Health Plans Initiative on Kidney Care and Dialysis Treatment; 07/03/2018 – CVS’s Mega-Bond Deal Isn’t Reviving Corporates: Markets Live; 19/04/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Launches First Campaign Featuring Unaltered Beauty lmagery; 08/03/2018 – SnoreRx, the #1 Rated Anti Snoring Product, Sees Extraordinary Sales Success at CVS; 13/04/2018 – CVS MinuteClinics hires a new chief medical officer in the midst of buying Aetna; 14/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH CORP CVS.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.50/SHR; 06/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Aetna Rtgs Remain On CW Neg Post CVS Announcmnt; 11/05/2018 – CVS HEALTH COMMENTS ON TRUMP INITIATIVE TO CUT DRUG COSTS; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades CVS Health to ‘BBB’ From ‘BBB+’; 07/03/2018 – Aetna/CVS: Senate antitrust hearing on ice until AT&T trial decision – source familiar [21:34 GMT07 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Markel Corp (MKL) by 49.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc sold 468 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 470 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $499,000, down from 938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Markel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $13.9 during the last trading session, reaching $1100.56. About 25,494 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 7.47% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.90% the S&P500.

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc, which manages about $340.68 million and $292.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,545 shares to 24,983 shares, valued at $3.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pnc Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) by 3,188 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,301 shares, and has risen its stake in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $10.74 earnings per share, down 46.22% or $9.23 from last year’s $19.97 per share. MKL’s profit will be $148.70 million for 25.62 P/E if the $10.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.24 actual earnings per share reported by Markel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.23% EPS growth.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 4 insider sales for $18,448 activity. 200 shares were bought by Connell K Bruce, worth $193,756. Another trade for 100 shares valued at $101,300 was made by Lewis Lemuel E on Friday, March 15.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 33 investors sold MKL shares while 123 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 10.24 million shares or 0.29% more from 10.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $406.28M and $506.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco Cal Com (NYSE:FRC) by 8,932 shares to 56,806 shares, valued at $5.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $9.06 million activity. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $233,080 was bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J. 9,600 CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares with value of $506,016 were bought by DORMAN DAVID W. $198,769 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO on Friday, March 1. MERLO LARRY J sold $10.73 million worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, February 1.

