Beese Fulmer Investment Management Increased Its Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Position by $5.75 Million; Holder Private Bank & Trust Co Increased Apple (AAPL) Stake

Private Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Bank & Trust Co bought 2,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 65,384 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.42 million, up from 62,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $940.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $204.41. About 11.12 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/05/2018 – FP Tech Desk: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 26/03/2018 – TAIPEI — Apple now has more Chinese suppliers than ever before, as Chief Executive Tim Cook made his fourth public appearance in the country in a year to co-host a government development forum in Beijing that ended Monday; 27/03/2018 – APPLE: SERVICES, STORES, ICLOUD USERS UNABLE TO SIGN IN; 11/04/2018 – Christian Post: iPhone 2019 Rumor: Here’s The Feature Must-Have for Next Year, According to Apple; 10/05/2018 – Companies, Quebec and Apple Agree to Provide a Combined Investment of C$188M; 24/04/2018 – Ireland and Apple reach deal on back taxes; 30/05/2018 – Oregonian: Apple quietly opens Oregon engineering lab, poaches from Intel; 01/05/2018 – APPLE’S CFO: RETAIL AND ONLINE STORES HAD RECORD 2Q; 01/05/2018 – COOK: APPLE IS RELENTLESS ABOUT FIERCLY PROTECTING PRIVACY; 17/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple plans to integrate recently acquired magazine app Texture into Apple News and debut its own premium

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 633.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc bought 108,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 125,544 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.78M, up from 17,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $56.48. About 12.80M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 26/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Gives $50M to Combat California Homelessness; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SAID TO BE ONE OF TWO BIDDERS THAT OFFERED ZSCALER $2 BLN; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS INITIATED A RESTRUCTURING PLAN IN 3Q; 11/04/2018 – Cisco, Researchers Develop New Security Techniques to Thwart Quantum Attacks; 08/05/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Storms Cisco’s Turf, Impinj Soars, Snap’s New Blood — Barron’s Blog; 03/04/2018 – $FNJN $CSCO Finjan prevails against Cisco Systems as both ‘494 and ‘844 IPR patent challenge trials are denied; 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs; 18/04/2018 – Global Network Access Control (NAC) Market (2018-2022) Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 27.23% – Key Vendors are Cisco, ForeScout Technologies, and HPE – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/04/2018 – Cisco Continues To Evolve Its Routing Portfolio for Mass-Scale Networking to Meet Carriers’ Needs; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Net $2.69B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dnb Asset As, Norway-based fund reported 1.54M shares. Welch & Forbes Ltd Company has 2.68% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 562,300 shares. Fragasso Grp reported 0.85% stake. 6,753 were reported by Mountain Pacific Advisers Id. Bamco New York accumulated 1,122 shares. Moreover, Castleark Ltd Liability Company has 1.44% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cls Invests Ltd, Nebraska-based fund reported 28,154 shares. Orleans Capital La holds 3.29% or 22,553 shares. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability Company accumulated 24,133 shares. Veritas Investment Mgmt (Uk) invested in 1,421 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Primecap Mgmt Communications Ca stated it has 850,800 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Schmidt P J Invest Management Incorporated reported 60,683 shares. Churchill Mngmt owns 65,869 shares. Hussman Strategic reported 300 shares. Alta Mgmt owns 604,304 shares.

Private Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $3.20B and $708.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (IWP) by 2,974 shares to 24,752 shares, valued at $3.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG) by 2,887 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,685 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 1.13% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Aqr Mgmt Lc reported 14.95M shares. M&R owns 14,639 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Com invested in 383,885 shares. Willow Creek Wealth Mgmt holds 0.72% or 26,390 shares. Augustine Asset Management has 0.66% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 18,290 shares. Amarillo Financial Bank reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Eagle Capital Ltd Liability Company stated it has 1.69% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Wetherby Asset Mgmt, California-based fund reported 121,242 shares. Lathrop Investment Management invested in 4.69% or 292,001 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama reported 4.00 million shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt holds 0.08% or 325,498 shares in its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Crestwood Advsr Grp has invested 3.01% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). North Star Invest Mngmt has 0.25% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hollencrest Mgmt holds 104,746 shares or 0.74% of its portfolio.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $406.28M and $506.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco Cal Com (NYSE:FRC) by 8,932 shares to 56,806 shares, valued at $5.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

