Beese Fulmer Investment Management Increased By $5.75 Million Its Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Position; Maxwell Technologies (MXWL) Has 1.17 Sentiment

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc increased Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) stake by 633.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc acquired 108,420 shares as Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO)’s stock rose 10.40%. The Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc holds 125,544 shares with $6.78M value, up from 17,124 last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc Com now has $241.99 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $56.53. About 11.51M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ITC ISSUED RD IN ITC 945 MODIFICATION PROCEEDING INITIATED BY CISCO SYSTEMS, AGAINST ARISTA NETWORKS; 20/03/2018 – Fedco Secures Network with Innovative Solutions from Hillstone Networks; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Maria Martinez Exec VP, Chief Customer Experience Officer; 08/03/2018 – Cisco’s local business in each Southeast Asian market was growing at double the rate of GDP, Naveen Menon, president of Southeast Asia at Cisco said; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Sales, Profit Lifted by Corporate Spending on Networks; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 22/03/2018 – Federal services provider CSRA partners with Google Cloud; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to IT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SAID TO BE ONE OF TWO BIDDERS THAT OFFERED ZSCALER $2 BLN

Maxwell Technologies Inc (MXWL) investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.33, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 49 active investment managers opened new and increased holdings, while 42 reduced and sold equity positions in Maxwell Technologies Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 29.22 million shares, up from 21.48 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Maxwell Technologies Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 22 Reduced: 20 Increased: 19 New Position: 30.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based L & S Advisors has invested 1.02% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Petrus Tru Lta reported 1.38% stake. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 28.03 million shares or 2.49% of the stock. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 54,371 shares. Strategic Financial Svcs holds 116,652 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 0.85% stake. Vestor Cap Ltd Liability holds 0.68% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 68,535 shares. Valmark Advisers has 0.01% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Brave Asset Management invested in 23,550 shares. 23.65M were accumulated by Lsv Asset Management. Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa has invested 1.61% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Troy Asset Mgmt has invested 0.39% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). The California-based Skba Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 3.93% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 3.25M shares for 0.92% of their portfolio. Carroll Assocs owns 61,923 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio.

Among 12 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Cisco Systems had 16 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, February 12, the company rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley. Goldman Sachs maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Tuesday, April 16 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, February 14 with “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 14 by Credit Suisse. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 14 report. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Citigroup. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, March 25 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 25 by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, February 14 with “Outperform”. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Raymond James.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/22/2019: CUI, GOOGL, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can Cisco Systems, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CSCO) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 03, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco Stock Investors Party Like Itâ€™s 1999. Itâ€™s Not. – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity. $557,404 worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) was bought by BUSH WESLEY G on Friday, June 7.

More notable recent Maxwell Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXWL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Maxwell Technologies News: MXWL Stock Skyrockets on Tesla Deal – Nasdaq” on February 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microcaps dominate midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on February 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “A Closer Look At The Tesla – Maxwell Technologies Deal – Seeking Alpha” on February 05, 2019. More interesting news about Maxwell Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXWL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Maxwell Technologies (MXWL) Merger Lawsuit: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Filing of Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against Maxwell Technologies, Inc. Concerning its Proposed Merger with Tesla, Inc. â€“ MXWL – GlobeNewswire” published on April 15, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating the Board of Directors of Maxwell Technologies, Inc. (MXWL) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages MXWL Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 04, 2019.

It closed at $4.48 lastly. It is down 17.19% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.62% the S&P500. Some Historical MXWL News: 18/04/2018 – Maxwell Technologies: 1Q Energy Storage Product Line Rev Appears to Exceed Earlier Expectations; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 18/04/2018 – Maxwell Technologies Expects Recovery in 2; 27/03/2018 – SEC: Maxwell Technologies Prematurely Recognized revenue From Sale of Ultracapacitors; 02/04/2018 – USGS: M 2.8 – 11km N of Maxwell, CA; 27/03/2018 – SEC: Van Andrews, a Former Maxwell Officer, Allegedly Inflated Revenues by Entering Into Secret Side Deals, Falsifying Records; 24/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.6 – 23km W of Maxwell, CA; 27/03/2018 – Maxwell Technologies, former executive settle U.S. SEC charges; 26/03/2018 – Maxwell Technologies Short-Interest Ratio Rises 200% to 38 Days; 18/04/2018 – Maxwell Technologies Sees 1Q Rev Below Guidanc