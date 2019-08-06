Beese Fulmer Investment Management Holds Stake in Cisco Sys Com (CSCO); As Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Thompson Investment Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $771,600

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 633.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc bought 108,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 125,544 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.78M, up from 17,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $51.98. About 7.15M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 05/03/2018 – Telepresence Market Rebounds; Cisco and Polycom Lead the Way; 10/05/2018 – Cisco Completes Acquisition Of Accompany; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Sales, Profit Lifted by Corporate Spending on Networks; 10/05/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $41 TARGET PRICE; 24/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins speaks at VivaTech 2018 amid heightened cybersecurity concerns; 10/04/2018 – New SevOne Solution Automates the Operational Insight of Cisco ACI-Based Infrastructure; 03/04/2018 – $FNJN $CSCO Finjan prevails against Cisco Systems as both ‘494 and ‘844 IPR patent challenge trials are denied; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and; 25/05/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Maximizing Value in Cisco Negotiations; 08/05/2018 – LaSalle Solutions renews Cisco TelePresence Video Master Authorization in US

Thompson Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 4.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc sold 9,645 shares as the company's stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 204,575 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.53 million, down from 214,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $301.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $70.51. About 4.10M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $406.28 million and $506.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco Cal Com (NYSE:FRC) by 8,932 shares to 56,806 shares, valued at $5.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Thompson Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.99B and $522.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alliance Data Sys Corp Com (NYSE:ADS) by 5,754 shares to 46,107 shares, valued at $8.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Urban Outfitters Inc Com (NASDAQ:URBN) by 10,348 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,590 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

