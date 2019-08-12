Beese Fulmer Investment Management Holds Holding in Cvs Health Com (CVS); Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Stock Value Declined While Aurelius Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Position by $22.00 Million

Aurelius Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 48.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aurelius Capital Management Lp sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 525,913 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.37M, down from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aurelius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $45.87. About 796,573 shares traded or 35.90% up from the average. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: EINHORN CALLS ASSURED GUARANTY “A MELTING ICE CUBE THAT IS PAYING OUT THE DROPS WHILE IT STILL CAN”; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: EINHORN SAYS “REGULATORY INTERVENTION HERE IS PLAUSIBLE” ON ASSURED GUARANTY; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM $73M; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ REV $293M, EST. $234.0M (2 EST.); 17/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 per Common Share; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY – UNITS FILED ADVERSARY COMPLAINT AGAINST COMMONWEALTH OF PUERTO RICO, FINANCIAL OVERSIGHT AND MANAGEMENT BOARD FOR PUERTO RICO; 26/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Hartford pushes deal for Connecticut to pay city’s debt; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q EPS $1.68

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (CVS) by 954.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc bought 76,262 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 84,253 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54M, up from 7,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $59.29. About 6.69 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 07/05/2018 – CVS TO BUY FRED’S ENTRUSTRX FOR $40M PLUS INVENTORY VALUE; 27/03/2018 – Rep. Davis: Employees at CVS, Best Buy, & Starbucks All Seeing Benefits of Tax Reform; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Retail/LTC Revenue Rose 5.6% to $20.4B; 06/03/2018 – CVS Borrows $40 Billion for Aetna in Third-Largest Bond Sale; 28/03/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB LOOKING AT POLICIES TO STIMULATE BIOSIMILARS UPTAKE; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Still Sees Aetna Deal Closing in Second Half of 2018; 11/04/2018 – The plan will first be available to those using CVS’ pharmacy benefit manager Caremark; 16/04/2018 – Amazon Effect Works in Reverse as CVS Investors Get Over Fears; 14/03/2018 – CVS Health Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 parent forecast

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Forte Capital Ltd Adv has invested 0.84% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Peapack Gladstone owns 167,659 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Santa Barbara Asset Limited invested in 1.99 million shares. Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma reported 14,489 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Putnam Invs Ltd Company owns 304,679 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Canal Insur Com stated it has 2.75% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 14.52 million are held by Bank Of Mellon. North Star Investment Mgmt Corp holds 0.36% or 56,726 shares. Cap Investment Advsr Limited Liability Corporation reported 24,293 shares stake. Janney Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.57% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 202,444 shares. 20,898 were accumulated by Blb&B Advisors Ltd Com. Windward Capital Ca holds 372,010 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc reported 0% stake. Haverford Tru has 1.53% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 1.53M shares. Sector Gamma As holds 298,733 shares or 2.58% of its portfolio.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. LUDWIG EDWARD J bought 2,000 shares worth $105,600. DORMAN DAVID W had bought 9,600 shares worth $506,016 on Friday, March 8. $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by BROWN C DAVID II.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $406.28M and $506.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machs Com (NYSE:IBM) by 4,673 shares to 19,500 shares, valued at $2.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Aurelius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.83B and $41.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Uniti Group Inc by 911,800 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $11.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.