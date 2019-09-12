Beese Fulmer Investment Management Holding in Mastercard Cl A (MA) Cut by $327,096; As Rogers Communications (RCI) Valuation Rose, Scotia Capital Boosted Position

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (MA) by 1.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc sold 1,239 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 78,002 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.63M, down from 79,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $280.13B market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $6.15 during the last trading session, reaching $276.11. About 1.98M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Scotia Capital Inc increased its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (RCI) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scotia Capital Inc bought 34,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.57% . The institutional investor held 1.75 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $93.19M, up from 1.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scotia Capital Inc who had been investing in Rogers Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $50.88. About 58,677 shares traded. Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) has risen 2.79% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.79% the S&P500. Some Historical RCI News: 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q Rev C$3.63B; 15/04/2018 – RCI Adds Five New Resorts in Prime Holiday Locations in Japan; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Teleflex MEDICAL HUDSON RCI(R) One Way Valve w. Capped Monitoring Port, REF 1644, QTY 50; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – QTRLY WIRELESS SUBSCRIBER POSTPAID MONTHLY CHURN 1.08 PCT VS 1.10 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 30/04/2018 – RCI Continues Support of Children Around the World as Title Sponsor of the Christel House Open; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – QTRLY WIRELESS SUBSCRIBER BLENDED MONTHLY ARPU $53.68; 13/04/2018 – REG-RCI Banque : PLACEMENT OF A 722.8 MILLION EURO SECURITIZATION BACKED BY FRENCH AUTO LOANS; 20/04/2018 – Rogers Communications Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 29/03/2018 – REG-RCI BANQUE GROUP : 2017 ANNUAL REPORT; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q Adj EPS C$0.90

More notable recent Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Rogers Disappointed by CRTC Decision on Final Broadband Wholesale Rates – GlobeNewswire” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Rogers Communications: Is Its Wireless Business Decelerating? – Seeking Alpha” published on April 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) Q2 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Rogers Communications Inc. Announces TSX Acceptance of Normal Course Issuer Bid – GlobeNewswire” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 23 investors sold RCI shares while 80 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 235.18 million shares or 9.58% more from 214.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oppenheimer Company Inc accumulated 24,960 shares. Moreover, Comerica Financial Bank has 0.01% invested in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) for 23,941 shares. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust accumulated 400 shares or 0% of the stock. Cibc invested in 3.97 million shares or 0.94% of the stock. Moreover, Sector Pension Inv Board has 0.16% invested in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Fiera Cap, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 549,569 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Limited Com reported 0.04% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). 48,589 were accumulated by Envestnet Asset Mngmt. Swiss Bankshares accumulated 0.08% or 1.34M shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 31,645 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag accumulated 698,610 shares. Voya Investment Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 132,446 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Raymond James Advsrs has 0% invested in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Hexavest Inc holds 74,042 shares. Moreover, Stonebridge Advisors Lc has 0% invested in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI).

Scotia Capital Inc, which manages about $8.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IBB) by 35,518 shares to 10,040 shares, valued at $1.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aptiv Plc by 4,352 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,462 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IEI).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. The insider DAVIS RICHARD K bought 1,735 shares worth $468,603. $413,560 worth of stock was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $406.28 million and $527.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Short (VCSH) by 10,096 shares to 129,199 shares, valued at $10.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Flossbach Von Storch Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 267,017 shares. Umb Commercial Bank N A Mo has 1.13% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 145,585 are held by Night Owl Mngmt Lc. Optimum Investment stated it has 1.79% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). East Coast Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 158,891 shares or 11.25% of all its holdings. Boston Family Office Ltd Liability holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1,473 shares. Sky Inv Grp Inc Ltd Com has 2.32% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Camarda Advisors holds 79 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mgmt Limited Company owns 168,583 shares. Fdx Advsr stated it has 79,601 shares. Lifeplan Financial Group Incorporated invested 0.01% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). The Washington-based Cornerstone Advsrs has invested 0.07% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Pictet Asset Limited owns 702,454 shares. Dsc Advisors Ltd Partnership invested in 0.21% or 4,566 shares. Captrust Advisors holds 24,221 shares.