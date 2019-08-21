Beese Fulmer Investment Management Has Trimmed First Rep Bk San Francisco Cal Com (FRC) Holding by $893,200 as Stock Price Declined; Charter Trust Company Has Decreased Sysco (SYY) Position by $307,362

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco Cal Com (FRC) by 13.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc sold 8,932 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The institutional investor held 56,806 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71M, down from 65,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in First Rep Bk San Francisco Cal Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $90.35. About 322,052 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 22/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $100; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-CH2; 05/03/2018 – Bank Flagged Payment by Trump Lawyer to Porn Star; 21/03/2018 – CommonBond Secures $50M Series D Equity Round, Led by Fifth Third Bancorp; 05/03/2018 Two Wealth Managers Join First Republic in Boston; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3; 06/03/2018 – First Republic Volume Rises More Than Triple 20 Day Average; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-CH2; 06/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $93; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-6

Charter Trust Company decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 2.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charter Trust Company sold 4,657 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 162,050 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.82M, down from 166,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charter Trust Company who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $72.56. About 602,031 shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Adjusted Operating Income $536M; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH TENDER OFFER; 22/05/2018 – Sysco to Webcast Presentation From the 2018 Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant and Leisure Conference; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SALES INCREASED 6.1% TO $14.3 BLN; 11/04/2018 – Sysco Teamsters Ratify Two First Contracts, Expand Bargaining Power In Florida; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sysco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYY); 27/03/2018 – CMA NOT TO REFER SYSCO PURCHASE OF KENT FROZEN FOODS TO PHASEII; 06/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO – NO LOSS OR INJURY TO HUMAN LIFE DUE TO FIRE; 22/03/2018 – Sysco Raises Previously Announced Tender Cap From $200M to $230.5M; 07/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Conference Jun 6

Analysts await First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.23 earnings per share, up 3.36% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.19 per share. FRC’s profit will be $206.90M for 18.36 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by First Republic Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 0.36% stake. Nexus Investment Mngmt Inc has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Etrade Cap Management Lc invested in 7,647 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dupont Capital invested in 6,078 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 3,650 are owned by Gm Advisory Gru Inc. Kessler Investment Lc has invested 0.06% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Country Club Trust Company Na, Missouri-based fund reported 3,601 shares. Burt Wealth Advsrs has invested 0.1% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). 10,375 were accumulated by Sequent Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp. Panagora Asset Mgmt has 0.11% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 386,736 shares. North American Mngmt Corp accumulated 83,943 shares. Cleararc reported 11,474 shares stake. Amp Cap Invsts Limited holds 0.11% or 284,209 shares in its portfolio. C M Bidwell & Assocs Limited invested in 0% or 45 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Communications holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 1.23M shares.

