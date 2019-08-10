Beese Fulmer Investment Management Has Raised Its Cvs Health Com (CVS) Stake by $4.04 Million; Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) Stock Price Declined While Polar Securities Trimmed Holding

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (CVS) by 954.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc bought 76,262 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 84,253 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54M, up from 7,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $59.29. About 6.52 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 19/04/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Launches First Campaign Featuring Unaltered Beauty Imagery; 08/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH ANNOUNCES ACTION TO RESOLVE SHAREHOLDER SUIT; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: CVS Financial-Risk Profile Will Weaken Considerably From Significant Increase in Debt; 13/04/2018 – MEDIA-CVS MinuteClinics hires new chief medical officer in the midst of buying Aetna – CNBC; 04/04/2018 – CVS TO INITIATE TRIAL TO SHOW EFFICACY OF HEMODIALYSIS DEVICE; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: CVS Health Issuing Senior Unsecured Notes to Partly Fund Aetna Purchase; 13/03/2018 – CVS Health Stockholders Approve Aetna Acquisition; 23/04/2018 – Maryland DoE: MSDE DORS and CVS Health to Honor First Graduates of Retail Training Program; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders will vote on deal Tuesday; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 group forecast

Polar Securities Inc decreased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) by 96.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc sold 186,472 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.07% . The institutional investor held 6,328 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $480,000, down from 192,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $67.4. About 946,362 shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 09/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical: New Expansion to Be Complete in 3Q; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY SHR $2.00; 07/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 279994 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL TEXAS OPERATIONS; 29/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – SEES ADJUSTED 2018 EPS GROWTH TO BE BETWEEN 10-14 PERCENT; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 26/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical 1Q EPS $2.00; 04/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 09/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical Plans Additional Expansion of Copolyester Production at Kingsport Site; 29/05/2018 – Curt Espeland to address the Deutsche Bank Global Industrials and Materials Summit

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $406.28 million and $506.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machs Com (NYSE:IBM) by 4,673 shares to 19,500 shares, valued at $2.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “CVS Options Bull Places 7-Figure Bet Before Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “The Worst Appears to Be Over for CVS Stock – Investorplace.com” published on July 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dialysis services providers down on study of CVS Health home dialysis device – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why CVS Health Stock Is On the Move Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 504,713 are held by Axa. Td Capital owns 1,522 shares. Heritage Investors Mngmt Corporation owns 3,869 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Whittier Tru Of Nevada holds 53,005 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Inv House Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.16% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Heritage Wealth Advisors has 0% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Ancora Advsrs Ltd Liability Company accumulated 57,852 shares. Royal National Bank Of Scotland Gru Pcl holds 0.08% or 7,017 shares in its portfolio. Diligent Investors Ltd Co has invested 0.72% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Hexavest accumulated 1.36 million shares or 0.93% of the stock. Cleararc Inc accumulated 31,462 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt stated it has 149,829 shares. Credit Agricole S A accumulated 47,073 shares. National Mutual Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives holds 0.01% or 20,333 shares. Strategic Services reported 66,676 shares.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. The insider DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016. LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $105,600 worth of stock or 2,000 shares. The insider BROWN C DAVID II bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800.

Analysts await Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 earnings per share, up 10.26% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.34 per share. EMN’s profit will be $357.45 million for 6.53 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.99 actual earnings per share reported by Eastman Chemical Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.65% EPS growth.

Polar Securities Inc, which manages about $4.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Orbcomm Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) by 800,702 shares to 2.22M shares, valued at $15.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs Inc (Prn) by 1.50M shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.00M shares, and has risen its stake in United States Lime & Mineral (NASDAQ:USLM).

More notable recent Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Eastman Chemical goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” on December 13, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Eastman To Acquire Yarn Producer INACSA – Benzinga” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Financially Strong Is Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Aflac, Apple, Chipotle, Coca-Cola, Dell, Dish, Gilead, McDonaldâ€™s, Starbucks and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Eastman Chemical Company: A Blue-Chip Set To Deliver Alpha – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold EMN shares while 162 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 113.03 million shares or 0.22% more from 112.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howe And Rusling Inc has 20,260 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 3,244 shares stake. Bluemountain Mgmt Llc owns 5,563 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Dean Inv Associates reported 14,650 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Glenmede Tru Na reported 42,986 shares. Private Advisor Group Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Whittier Trust reported 1,634 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pennsylvania-based Riggs Asset Managment has invested 0% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Captrust Fincl has invested 0% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Usca Ria Limited Com, Texas-based fund reported 34,900 shares. M&T Bank & Trust Corp has 0.01% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 35,619 shares. Boston Advisors Ltd Llc holds 7,550 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 12,742 are held by Fifth Third National Bank. Cap Fund Mngmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Wesbanco Comml Bank Incorporated reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN).