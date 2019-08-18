Beese Fulmer Investment Management Has Lowered Position in Huntington Bancshares Com (HBAN) by $405,924; As Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Oslo Asset Management Asa Has Decreased Stake by $1.25 Million

Oslo Asset Management Asa decreased its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR) by 2.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa sold 156,181 shares as the company’s stock declined 41.85% . The institutional investor held 5.08M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.73M, down from 5.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Gulfport Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $489.35 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.42% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $3.07. About 5.01 million shares traded or 9.71% up from the average. Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has declined 66.19% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GPOR News: 29/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy’s Hidden Gem; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP GPOR.O : EURO PACIFIC CAPITAL RAISES TO BUY; 26/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 21/03/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corporation Appoints Deborah G. Adams to its Board of Directors; 21/04/2018 – DJ Gulfport Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPOR); 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY – NO IMPACT TO GULFPORT’S MIDSTREAM GATHERING & PROCESSING EXPENSE EXPECTED DUE TO TRANSACTION WITH EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS; 08/05/2018 – GULFPORT AUTHORIZES UP TO ADDITIONAL $100M OF BUYBACKS IN 2018; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy Sees 2018 D&C Total Capex $630M-$685M; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EQT WILL RECEIVE $1.15 BLN IN CASH AND 5.9 MLN EQM COMMON UNITS AND GULFPORT ENERGY WILL RECEIVE $175 MLN IN CASH

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc Com (HBAN) by 7.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc sold 33,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.49% . The institutional investor held 395,608 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.02 million, down from 429,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.42B market cap company. The stock increased 4.11% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $12.93. About 9.41M shares traded or 2.47% up from the average. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 8.01% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 26 investors sold GPOR shares while 76 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 156.57 million shares or 3.37% less from 162.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lsv Asset Mngmt has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Moreover, Shell Asset Mngmt Communications has 0.01% invested in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) for 40,955 shares. Corecommodity Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.8% stake. Southeast Asset has invested 0.03% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Oxbow Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) for 15,000 shares. Pinebridge Limited Partnership holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) for 189,466 shares. Cap Advsrs Limited Limited Com holds 0.01% or 4,413 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Lc, a Washington-based fund reported 1.53M shares. Piedmont Investment Advsrs invested in 38,158 shares. International Group Incorporated Inc reported 128,899 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 104,317 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Legal And General Grp Inc Pcl owns 0% invested in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) for 403,406 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 44,177 shares.

Oslo Asset Management Asa, which manages about $445.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 231,836 shares to 1.34 million shares, valued at $42.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oasis Pete Inc (NYSE:OAS) by 224,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.61M shares, and has risen its stake in Pdc Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE).

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $80,600 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold HBAN shares while 182 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 775.51 million shares or 3.10% less from 800.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 140,755 are held by Chesley Taft And Assocs Limited Com. Bessemer Secs Ltd Com invested in 0.14% or 33,000 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 301,638 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc accumulated 1,116 shares or 0% of the stock. 136,124 were accumulated by Los Angeles Capital Mngmt & Equity Rech Incorporated. Prudential Financial reported 0.03% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). 17,748 are owned by Charter. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 37,366 shares. Advisory Inc reported 0.03% stake. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 445,054 shares. Basswood Management Limited Liability Company has 306,684 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Rbf Cap Ltd Com holds 339,596 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Garrison Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.92% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Farmers Tru stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Lynch & Assoc In reported 35,375 shares stake.

Analysts await Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.33 per share. HBAN’s profit will be $342.48M for 9.80 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Huntington Bancshares Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $240,019 activity.

