Beese Fulmer Investment Management Has Lowered Its Huntington Bancshares Com (HBAN) Stake; Kcm Investment Advisors Cut Its Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) Holding

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc decreased Huntington Bancshares Inc Com (HBAN) stake by 7.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc sold 33,827 shares as Huntington Bancshares Inc Com (HBAN)’s stock declined 6.62%. The Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc holds 395,608 shares with $5.02M value, down from 429,435 last quarter. Huntington Bancshares Inc Com now has $14.46 billion valuation. It closed at $13.82 lastly. It is down 14.16% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.59% the S&P500. Some Historical HBAN News: 29/05/2018 – Huntington Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON BANC 1Q EPS 28C, EST. 28C; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects Good Financial Performance; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON NATIONAL BANK TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects More Conservative Risk Profile; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises 2 Huntington National Bank-Related Ratings; 27/03/2018 Rational Funds Introduces the Rational/ReSolve Adaptive Asset Allocation Fund; 30/05/2018 – Huntington Bank 2017 Environmental, Social and Governance Report Benchmarks Corporate Social Responsibility Performance; 24/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON BANC 1Q EPS 28C

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc decreased Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) stake by 17.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc sold 8,692 shares as Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD)’s stock declined 2.46%. The Kcm Investment Advisors Llc holds 42,267 shares with $2.30 million value, down from 50,959 last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bk Ont now has $107.34 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $58.6. About 432,237 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 6.06% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION ECLIPSES RBC AS CANADA LARGEST BANK BY ASSETS; 26/04/2018 – TD Bank Takes 2018 J.D. Power Trophy for Retail Customer Satisfaction in Florida; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Wholesale Banking Net C$267M, up 8%; 14/04/2018 – Computer Nerd: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 30/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: TD Bank EUR Benchmark 7Y Covered MS +10 Area; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Canadian Retail Net C$1.83B, up 17; 24/05/2018 – TD Bank’s Profit Rises 17%; 11/04/2018 – Cyber Co: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 05/03/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – GROSS PROCEEDS OF OFFERING WILL NOW BE $350 MLN; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK 2Q ADJ EPS C$1.62, EST. C$1.50

Among 2 analysts covering Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Huntington Bancshares had 3 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) on Tuesday, February 19 with “Hold” rating. Jefferies downgraded Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) on Monday, January 28 to “Hold” rating.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $9,681 activity. Thompson Mark E sold $249,700 worth of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) on Monday, January 28. STEINOUR STEPHEN D also bought $240,019 worth of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) shares.

Analysts await Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.3 per share. HBAN’s profit will be $334.87 million for 10.80 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Huntington Bancshares Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold HBAN shares while 182 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 775.51 million shares or 3.10% less from 800.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toronto Dominion Bancshares invested in 0.01% or 688,806 shares. Bartlett & Co Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 9,201 shares. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 550,629 shares. The Utah-based Utah Retirement has invested 0.05% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Moreover, Donaldson Management Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 11,950 shares. North Carolina-based Verity Asset Mgmt has invested 0.49% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Palouse Mngmt Inc owns 2.09% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 429,601 shares. Lazard Asset accumulated 72,758 shares or 0% of the stock. Etrade Capital Limited Liability Com owns 103,582 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation owns 79.52M shares. Moreover, Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Com has 0.04% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Pictet Asset Ltd owns 537,147 shares. Jnba Fincl Advsr invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Profund Advsrs Lc holds 26,524 shares.

Analysts await The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.30 EPS, up 1.56% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.28 per share. TD’s profit will be $2.38B for 11.27 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by The Toronto-Dominion Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.76% negative EPS growth.

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc increased Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) stake by 5,026 shares to 156,860 valued at $17.42 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) stake by 6,881 shares and now owns 132,220 shares. Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) was raised too.