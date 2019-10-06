Beese Fulmer Investment Management Has Lowered Its Huntington Bancshares Com (HBAN) Stake by $642,161; Great West Life Assurance Company Cut Its Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) Stake as Market Valuation Rose

Great West Life Assurance Company decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC) by 9.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company sold 42,998 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 431,780 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.99 million, down from 474,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $98.36. About 1.73 million shares traded or 21.09% up from the average. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 03/04/2018 – REG-Marsh & McLennan Marsh & McLennan Companies to Hold Investor Call on April 26 to Discuss First Quarter Results; 17/04/2018 – Tesco Pension Adds Marsh & McLennan, Cuts Wells Fargo: 13F; 28/05/2018 – MMC CORP 1Q REV. 1.28B RINGGIT; 23/05/2018 – Karolinska Institutet researcher discusses inflammation therapies at Feinstein Institute Marsh Lecture; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Rev $4B; 17/04/2018 – MOVES-BNP Paribas Asset Management names head of pension solutions; 03/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Companies to Hold Investor Call on April 26 to Discuss First Quarter Results; 22/04/2018 – DJ Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMC); 06/03/2018 – Oliver Wyman Acquires Design Thinking Consultancy 8works; 27/04/2018 – Dave Levy Joins Mercer’s Sunrise, Florida Office as Principal, Client Management

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc Com (HBAN) by 12.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc sold 49,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.49% . The institutional investor held 346,211 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.79 million, down from 395,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $13.92. About 5.77 million shares traded. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 8.01% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical HBAN News: 24/04/2018 – HBAN 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $66M, EST. $57.0M; 27/03/2018 Rational Funds Introduces the Rational/ReSolve Adaptive Asset Allocation Fund; 30/05/2018 – Huntington Bank 2017 Environmental, Social and Governance Report Benchmarks Corporate Social Responsibility Performance; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects Noncomplex Operating Model; 29/05/2018 – Huntington Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises 2 Huntington National Bank-Related Ratings; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Huntington Bancshares To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 24/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON BANC 1Q EPS 28C, EST. 28C; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects Good Financial Performance

Analysts await Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, down 11.54% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.78 per share. MMC’s profit will be $349.36 million for 35.64 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 29 investors sold MMC shares while 213 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 420.00 million shares or 0.42% more from 418.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Diamond Hill Cap Mgmt invested 0.83% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Cibc Bank Usa holds 0.04% or 3,131 shares. Ameritas Prns has 0.04% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Keybank Natl Association Oh invested in 64,044 shares. Levin Cap Strategies LP owns 74,314 shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. Cutler Counsel Limited Company holds 1.57% or 81,808 shares. First Company reported 4,970 shares. Dupont holds 126,647 shares. Tower Ltd Liability (Trc) has 1,088 shares. Principal Fin Group Incorporated holds 0.09% or 981,071 shares in its portfolio. Invsts reported 15.69M shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Assetmark Incorporated reported 385,773 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Banque Pictet And Cie holds 0.02% or 9,400 shares in its portfolio. Noesis Mangement holds 3,500 shares. Contravisory Inv Inc owns 745 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.

Great West Life Assurance Company, which manages about $43.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Finl Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 39,397 shares to 77,407 shares, valued at $2.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 76,956 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,806 shares, and has risen its stake in Willis Towers Watson Pub Ltd.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $240,019 activity.

Analysts await Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.33 per share. HBAN’s profit will be $339.74 million for 10.55 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Huntington Bancshares Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 42 investors sold HBAN shares while 174 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 164 raised stakes. 760.75 million shares or 1.90% less from 775.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corporation reported 15,266 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.05% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) or 85,776 shares. Bb&T Corporation invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Bnp Paribas Asset Holding accumulated 44,760 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 57,841 shares. Azimuth Cap Management Ltd Com holds 24,153 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Farmers Company reported 0.33% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). The Massachusetts-based Winslow Evans & Crocker has invested 0% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). 68,629 are owned by Raymond James Tru Na. Lazard Asset Lc has 12,080 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Grimes And Inc holds 105,936 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Northern accumulated 0.04% or 11.48 million shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Co has 481,990 shares. Chase Counsel Corp invested in 0.18% or 24,917 shares. Delphi Mngmt Ma invested in 38,130 shares or 0.47% of the stock.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $406.28M and $527.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Short (VCSH) by 10,096 shares to 129,199 shares, valued at $10.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.