Beese Fulmer Investment Management Has Decreased Its Holding in First Rep Bk San Francisco Cal Com (FRC) as Shares Declined; Progress Software (PRGS) Shareholder Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowered Its Position by $3.82 Million

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco Cal Com (FRC) by 13.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc sold 8,932 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 56,806 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71M, down from 65,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in First Rep Bk San Francisco Cal Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $100.62. About 242,505 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 2.16% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.27% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 29/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3; 05/03/2018 Two Wealth Managers Join First Republic in Boston; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q Net $199.1M; 23/04/2018 – Leading Wealth Management Team Joins First Republic Private Wealth Management in Boston; 22/04/2018 – DJ First Republic Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRC); 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q EPS $1.13; 16/03/2018 – First Republic Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – Trump’s Lawyer Complained About Not Being Reimbursed for Paying Porn Star; 12/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK CHAIRMAN AND CEO JIM HERBERT APPOINTED TO FEDERAL RESERVE SYSTEM’S FEDERAL ADVISORY COUNCIL; 12/04/2018 – First Republic Bank Chmn and CEO Jim Herbert Appointed to Federal Reserve System’s Federal Advisory Council

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in Progress Software Corp (PRGS) by 67.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board sold 86,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,264 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83M, down from 128,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board who had been investing in Progress Software Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $41.11. About 52,842 shares traded. Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) has risen 14.48% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGS News: 15/05/2018 – Praesidium Investment Mgmt Co Exits Progress Software; 07/03/2018 – Praesidium Notes That Progress Software Made ‘Signficant’ Changes; 28/03/2018 – PROGRESS SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 54C, EST. 47C; 28/03/2018 – Progress Software Sees FY18 EPS $1.24-EPS $1.32; 28/03/2018 – Progress Software 1Q EPS 27c; 08/05/2018 – Progress Enables Developers to Quickly Add Chatbots to Apps Using the lndustry’s Leading Ul Tools — Telerik and Kendo Ul; 28/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: PVH, GME, PRGS & more; 04/05/2018 – Progress Software at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 28/03/2018 – Progress Software 1Q Rev $94M; 14/05/2018 – Progress Software Announces Conference Call Details for 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

More notable recent Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Progress Software: The Bleeding Won’t Stop – Seeking Alpha” on January 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Earnings Preview: Progress Software (PRGS) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Progress Software Announces Details for Fiscal Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call – Business Wire” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Shares of Progress Software Popped Today – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Progress to Acquire Ipswitch, Inc. – Business Wire” with publication date: March 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold PRGS shares while 58 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 38.85 million shares or 4.94% less from 40.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Choate Invest Advsrs reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS). State Street has 1.39 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Utd Serv Automobile Association stated it has 7,313 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.02% invested in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) for 30,659 shares. Federated Inc Pa invested in 0% or 33,731 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt reported 318,983 shares stake. Landscape Capital Mgmt Ltd Co stated it has 0.03% in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS). Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 157,136 shares. Bessemer holds 106,700 shares. Zebra Capital Mngmt holds 8,142 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 69,656 shares. D E Shaw & Inc accumulated 589,587 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS). Tci Wealth Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) for 387 shares. Aqr Management invested in 0.01% or 300,008 shares.

Public Sector Pension Investment Board, which manages about $11.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc by 28,500 shares to 76,224 shares, valued at $2.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Albany Intl Corp (NYSE:AIN) by 6,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,630 shares, and has risen its stake in Armada Hoffler Pptys Inc (NYSE:AHH).