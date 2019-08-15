Beese Fulmer Investment Management Has Cut Huntington Bancshares Com (HBAN) Stake as Valuation Rose; Green Dot Class A (GDOT) Holding Has Increased by Metropolitan Life Insurance Company

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc Com (HBAN) by 7.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc sold 33,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.49% . The institutional investor held 395,608 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.02M, down from 429,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $12.46. About 1.71 million shares traded. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 8.01% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical HBAN News: 24/04/2018 – HBAN 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $66M, EST. $57.0M; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises 2 Huntington National Bank-Related Ratings; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON NATIONAL BANK TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects Good Financial Performance

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Green Dot Corp Class A (GDOT) by 78.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company bought 12,245 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.30% . The institutional investor held 27,847 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69 million, up from 15,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Green Dot Corp Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $29.25. About 173,380 shares traded. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 35.46% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 67C; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Had Seen 2018 Rev $982M-$997M; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.93 TO $3.00; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2Q Rev $249M; 15/05/2018 – Harvest Adds Twilio, Exits TrueCar, Cuts Green Dot: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Adj EPS $1.40; 10/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $62; 10/05/2018 – Boxing Legend Oscar De La Hoya Helps To Honor Teachers At Green Dot Public Schools Sixth Annual Golden Dot Awards; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Net $70M; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.93-Adj EPS $3

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10B and $5.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 25,100 shares to 564,021 shares, valued at $33.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 9,442 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 243,237 shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez International Inc Class A (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1 in 2018Q4.

