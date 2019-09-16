Beese Fulmer Investment Management Decreased Schlumberger LTD Com (SLB) Holding; Waterstone Financial (WSBF) SI Increased By 28.42%

Waterstone Financial Inc (NASDAQ:WSBF) had an increase of 28.42% in short interest. WSBF’s SI was 413,000 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 28.42% from 321,600 shares previously. With 56,800 avg volume, 7 days are for Waterstone Financial Inc (NASDAQ:WSBF)’s short sellers to cover WSBF’s short positions. The SI to Waterstone Financial Inc’s float is 1.71%. It closed at $17.19 lastly. It is up 2.44% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical WSBF News: 24/04/2018 – Waterstone 1Q EPS 25c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Waterstone Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSBF); 07/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Waterstone Financial, Inc. $WSBF to Issue Special Dividend of $0.50 on April 2nd; 20/03/2018 – Waterstone Financial Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 03/04/2018 – WaterStone Bank Hires New Senior Vice President of Retail Banking; 09/03/2018 – Waterstone Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – WATERSTONE FINANCIAL INC WSBF.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.25

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc decreased Schlumberger Ltd Com (SLB) stake by 11.18% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc sold 9,371 shares as Schlumberger Ltd Com (SLB)’s stock declined 3.38%. The Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc holds 74,480 shares with $2.96 million value, down from 83,851 last quarter. Schlumberger Ltd Com now has $51.63B valuation. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $37.33. About 8.14 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD SPEAKS AT CERA WEEK; 13/04/2018 – Kenya’s National Oil and Schlumberger sign field development deal; 20/04/2018 – REG-Schlumberger Limited 1st Quarter Results; 05/03/2018 YPF: FULL DEVELOPMENT OF SCHLUMBERGER SHALE JV PILOT BY YR END; 27/03/2018 – SAUDIS, SCHLUMBERGER ANNOUNCE DOWNHOLE SERVICES AGREEMENT; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS SOME TIGHTNESS IN SHALE SUPPLY CHAIN, INCLUDING SAND, BUT DRILLING ACTIVITIES ARE PICKING UP; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SAYS INVESTMENT LEVEL IN INTERNATIONAL MARKET NOT SUFFICIENT – CONF CALL; 21/05/2018 – RDIF IN CONSULTATIONS W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EURASIA DRILLING: TASS; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT CERAWEEK CONFERENCE; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month

Waterstone Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding firm for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to clients in southeastern Wisconsin. The company has market cap of $473.15 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. It has a 15.24 P/E ratio. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking services and products, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking, credit, debit and pre-paid cards, online banking and bill pay, and money transfer services; lending solutions comprising residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and investable funds solutions consisting of savings, money market deposit accounts, IRA accounts, certificates of deposit, and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

More notable recent Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Waterstone Financial, Inc. (WSBF) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Waterstone Financial Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend – GlobeNewswire” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Waterstone Financial declares $0.12 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on March 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Waterstone Financial, Inc. Announces Results of Operations for the Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 6 investors sold Waterstone Financial, Inc. shares while 28 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 15.96 million shares or 0.90% more from 15.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Swiss National Bank has 0% invested in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) for 47,600 shares. Moreover, Northern Trust has 0% invested in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF). Twin Tree L P reported 361 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag holds 0% or 21,311 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn reported 52,860 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa reported 239,417 shares stake. Prelude Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 478 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 35,102 shares. Bessemer Grp stated it has 82,100 shares. Los Angeles Capital Management And Equity stated it has 30,678 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Liability Com reported 0% stake. Associated Banc holds 20,945 shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 0.01% invested in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) for 165,329 shares. Seizert Prtn Limited Liability Co has invested 0.15% in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF). Zebra Capital Management Ltd has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF).

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Morgan Stanley Upgrades Schlumberger On Valuation, Improved Outlook – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Should Leave Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)’s Upcoming Dividend On The Shelf – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Schlumberger CEO flags Q3 writedown – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Schlumberger (SLB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Schlumberger (SLB) Down 15.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 18, 2019.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.04 million for 22.76 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Schlumberger has $5500 highest and $3400 lowest target. $46.40’s average target is 24.30% above currents $37.33 stock price. Schlumberger had 11 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Monday, September 9 with “Neutral”. The stock of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 22 by JP Morgan. Barclays Capital maintained Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) on Tuesday, April 9 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, September 12. The stock of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, June 7.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Trustco Bank & Trust Corp N Y holds 7,341 shares. Wellington Shields And Co Ltd reported 13,500 shares stake. Tributary Cap Lc holds 0.02% or 8,675 shares in its portfolio. Old Republic Int invested in 1.08% or 1.05M shares. Pitcairn holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 7,879 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 107,626 shares. Capital Advisors Ltd Limited Co holds 0% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 77 shares. Harding Loevner Limited Partnership reported 15.57M shares stake. Macquarie Group stated it has 0.02% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). British Columbia Investment Mngmt holds 396,842 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Hodges Cap Mngmt Inc has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). One Trading Lp invested in 0.01% or 26,291 shares. Jacobs And Co Ca holds 0.84% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 131,377 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability invested in 491,781 shares. Hanson Mcclain holds 671 shares or 0% of its portfolio.