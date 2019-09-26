Beese Fulmer Investment Management Decreased Its Schlumberger LTD Com (SLB) Stake by $365,469; Jarislowsky Fraser LTD Has Increased Holding in Colgate (CL) by $3.85 Million

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (SLB) by 11.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc sold 9,371 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 74,480 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.96 million, down from 83,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $34.41. About 6.27M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 18/05/2018 – 2018 Global Oilfield Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report – Rise in Demand for Energy is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q North America Revenue $2.84B; 28/04/2018 – Schlumberger Gets Approval to Buy Into Russia’s Biggest Driller; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 16/05/2018 – REG-Schlumberger Limited Half-year Report; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q Rev $7.8B; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – IT IS BECOMING INCREASINGLY LIKELY THAT OIL INDUSTRY WILL FACE GROWING SUPPLY CHALLENGES OVER COMING YEAR; 27/03/2018 – SAUDIS, SCHLUMBERGER ANNOUNCE DOWNHOLE SERVICES AGREEMENT; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT COMMISSION APPROVES SCHLUMBERGER, EDC DEAL: IFX; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q International Revenue $4.88B

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in Colgate (CL) by 2.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought 54,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 2.04M shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $145.89 million, up from 1.98M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd who had been investing in Colgate for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $72.89. About 965,356 shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS SAYS VOLUME GROWTH OF 4 PCT IN QTR; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO-DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE; 04/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: Jakobsen, Currently Corporate Controller, to Succeed Dennis Hickey as CFO; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s sales disappoint on tepid Latin America demand; 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Aims for 100 % Recyclability of Plastics in Packaging Across All Its Pdt Categories by 2025; 08/03/2018 – With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls; 04/05/2018 – Colgate names company veteran as chief financial officer; 26/03/2018 – Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® Educational Program and The Sloane Stephens Foundation Serve Up Smiles to America’s Youth; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RAISES QTRLY DIVIDEND TO 42C/SHR VS 40C

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd, which manages about $33.95 billion and $16.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6,556 shares to 16,562 shares, valued at $946,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU) by 31,237 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 341,035 shares, and cut its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 42 investors sold CL shares while 402 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 625.21 million shares or 0.43% more from 622.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blue Financial Cap invested in 19,259 shares. Stifel Finance reported 272,916 shares. Fulton Financial Bank Na has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Grisanti Capital Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 0.02% or 520 shares. Telemus Cap Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Moreover, Mason Street Advsrs Lc has 0.19% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 122,439 shares. Putnam Fl Invest Management invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). 2.45 million were accumulated by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Perkins Coie Trust reported 1,210 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Aviance Ptnrs Limited Co reported 2,800 shares stake. Edgemoor Invest Advsrs Incorporated owns 2,797 shares. Davenport Ltd owns 43,851 shares. Tortoise Investment Llc, New York-based fund reported 5,094 shares. Moreover, Essex Invest Company Ltd has 0.27% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 27,092 shares. Glovista Invs Llc stated it has 0.22% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL).

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Innovative Technology is Helping Reshape the Consumer Product Marketplace – PRNewswire” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks: Market Tanks on Impeachment, Trade, Iran worries – Yahoo Finance” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Dow Jones Today: Good Trade News, But Not From China – Investorplace.com” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 15% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $406.28 million and $527.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Short (VCSH) by 10,096 shares to 129,199 shares, valued at $10.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smithbridge Asset Management De reported 20,347 shares. Thomas White Intl Limited reported 10,888 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Brandywine Glob Invest Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 3.50M shares stake. Bokf Na stated it has 112,248 shares. Hedeker Wealth Limited Co owns 0.53% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 21,254 shares. Parkside Commercial Bank & accumulated 0.04% or 3,401 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.16% or 3.25M shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs Incorporated reported 31,976 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Gru One Trading Limited Partnership reported 26,291 shares. Fiera Cap, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 11,463 shares. Regent Inv Mngmt invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Harris Assocs LP has invested 0% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Murphy Capital Mngmt holds 0.09% or 15,913 shares. Sandy Spring Financial Bank, a Maryland-based fund reported 19,757 shares. Ftb Advsr reported 5,993 shares stake.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.04 million for 20.98 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.