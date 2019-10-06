Beese Fulmer Investment Management Cut Its Mastercard Cl A (MA) Stake by $327,096 as Share Value Rose; Security National Trust Co Boosted Its Holding in Adobe (ADBE) as Stock Price Rose

Security National Trust Co increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 755% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Trust Co bought 2,265 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 2,565 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $755,000, up from 300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Trust Co who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $131.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $4.56 during the last trading session, reaching $276.96. About 2.58 million shares traded or 1.53% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (MA) by 1.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc sold 1,239 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 78,002 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.63M, down from 79,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $274.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $5.77 during the last trading session, reaching $274.06. About 2.61M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Centurylink invested in 5,246 shares or 0.6% of the stock. Cobblestone Cap Ltd Ny holds 0.04% or 1,452 shares. Fcg Advsrs Limited Liability Com reported 0.2% stake. Envestnet Asset Management Inc has 0.16% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Baltimore invested in 21,935 shares. Modera Wealth Ltd invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Exane Derivatives stated it has 0% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 4,666 were accumulated by Brown Brothers Harriman And. Paragon Capital Mgmt Lc invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Naples Limited Co has invested 0.05% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Private Wealth Ptnrs Limited Company holds 3.17% or 69,829 shares. Huntington Bancorporation has 22,572 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 958,627 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Marsico Cap Limited Liability Co has 1.84% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 174,773 shares. 17,747 were reported by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560 worth of stock. On Monday, August 12 DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 1,735 shares.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $406.28M and $527.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Short (VCSH) by 10,096 shares to 129,199 shares, valued at $10.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.02 billion for 33.92 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.